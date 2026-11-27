Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai fans have been waiting for his RuPay Aura India 2026 tour.
More than 500 police personnel have been deployed at the Mumbai venue.
Diljit Dosanjh's fans were seen standing in long queues for hours at the Mahalaxmi Race Course
Diljit Dosanjh is on his Aura India Tour and is performing in Mumbai on November 27, 2026. A few hours ago, Diljit's Mumbai concert drew significant attention after a recent bomb threat, along with a warning from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Despite the threat, Diljit's fans were seen standing in long queues even before the gates at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse opened.
Diljit Dosanjh's fans assemble for his Mumbai concert
Diljit's fans have been eagerly waiting for his RuPay Aura India 2026 tour. Despite Mumbai's afternoon heat, fans were seen at the venue gates before they officially opened. They went berserk, and a clip showcased how millions of his followers came to see their favourite singer perform live. A viral video showed the view outside the Mahalaxmi Race Course venue where Diljit's concert is happening.
"Look at the madness! Mumbai is standing in long queues, thousands of fans waiting to witness the magic of Diljit Dosanjh- Aura Tour. The excitement is unreal, the energy is unmatched, and the Punjabi fever has officially taken over Bombay"!
More about Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert
A report by the Times of India stated that more than 500 police personnel have been deployed at the venue, including 150 women constables and 75 officers. Plainclothes personnel will also be stationed near Diljit.
As fans prepare to watch Diljit sing live, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to the Mumbai Police demanding the event be cancelled. Reports say more than 25,000 people are attending Diljit's live concert in Mumbai.
India Today reported that MNS divisional president Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Punde sent a letter to the senior inspector of Tardeo Police Station on November 27, 2026. He questioned why authorities allow such events to happen at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome despite complaints about alleged drug consumption.
The party also stated that concertgoers were seen in an intoxicated state on the nearby streets after the event. It also mentioned parents approaching the local representatives about the impact of such gatherings on the youth. They also highlighted traffic congestion in the South Mumbai area.
"Our demand should be taken seriously. If the concert is not cancelled, MNS, along with local residents, will stage a 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) protest at the venue. We request the authorities to take note of this warning," the party said in the letter.