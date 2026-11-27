Diljit Dosanjh's fans assemble for his Mumbai concert

Diljit's fans have been eagerly waiting for his RuPay Aura India 2026 tour. Despite Mumbai's afternoon heat, fans were seen at the venue gates before they officially opened. They went berserk, and a clip showcased how millions of his followers came to see their favourite singer perform live. A viral video showed the view outside the Mahalaxmi Race Course venue where Diljit's concert is happening.