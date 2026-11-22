Diljit Dosanjh slams double standards over lyrics curb at the Ahmedabad concert of his AURA India Tour.
Diljit Dosanjh questioned why Coldplay's song, with lyrics such as being 'drunk and high', was not called out.
The singer also addressed comments on his nationality.
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has slammed the restrictions imposed on some of his songs. During his performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, 2026, Diljit questioned why he faces objections over his lyrics referring to substance abuse and alcohol. The singer noted that international stars such as Coldplay can perform such tracks without limitations. Coldplay performed at the same venue in 2025, as Diljit did.
Diljit Dosanjh slams double standards at Ahmedabad concert
Diljit Dosanjh addressed his fans during his AURA India Tour and questioned the double standards. The singer spoke about his connection to India and opened up about being treated as an outsider despite being born in India. The singer shared a clip from his Ahmedabad concert on Instagram and noted that Coldplay's performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium also inspired him to perform there.
However, Diljit questioned why the British band's song, with lyrics such as being 'drunk and high' was not called out like his music. "Last year, when the entire band came here, and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?", Diljit noted.
The singer also thanked his fans as his long-standing wish of performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium came true. He added, "We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you.”
The singer also left no stone unturned in addressing comments about his nationality. He reminded his fans that the musicians who come with him on his international tours are also Indians. He urged his audiences to acknowledge their contribution to his music performance.
"If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world", he noted.
Diljit Dosanjh's song restrictions explained
An NDTV report said the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department flagged Diljit's four songs on November 6. These songs were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Concerns were raised about the lyrics having an influence on young listeners. Because kids above the age of five were allowed at Diljit's concert, organisers were asked to make sure these songs were not included.