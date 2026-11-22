However, Diljit questioned why the British band's song, with lyrics such as being 'drunk and high' was not called out like his music. "Last year, when the entire band came here, and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?", Diljit noted.