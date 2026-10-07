Narendra Modi Stadium Received Bomb Threat During India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat early on Wednesday during the second multi-day India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 match at Ground ‘A’. Police later confirmed it was a hoax. The email also targeted the High Court, schools, colleges and Diljit Dosanjh’s November 21 concert at the stadium.

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Summary of this article

  • Narendra Modi Stadium received a bomb threat early on Wednesday during the India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 match

  • Local police later confirmed that the threat was a hoax

  • The email threatened to disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for November 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to step up security checks at the venue. The threat came while the second multi-day match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 was underway at Ground ‘A’.

According to Sportstar, a team from the Cyber Cell visited the stadium to enquire about the email, which specifically threatened to disrupt the Diljit Dosanjh concert scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

“We informed the local police as soon as we received the email. This has happened a couple of times earlier as well, including during the World Cup 2023 and IPL,” Gujarat Cricket Association Secretary Anil Patel was quoted as saying.

The report further stated that Ahmedabad High Court, along with several schools and colleges across the city, also received similar threat emails.

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