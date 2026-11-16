Tensions accelerated further when a parallel threat landed in the official inbox of the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Gwalior Bench. That message allegedly claimed an improvised explosive device (IED) had been rigged on the concert stage while flagging additional targets across Indore, Gwalior, and Bhopal. Law enforcement and bomb disposal squads swiftly scoured the named premises, turning up no suspicious devices at the schools. While initial probes suggested a coordinated hoax, investigators continued tracing the digital footprint of the messages as authorities heavily scaled up security ahead of the live show.