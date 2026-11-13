IFFI : Pawlikowski’s Fatherland Named Opening Film ; Dhurandhar, Ramayana Lead Indian Panorama And BRICS

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, will open the Indian Panorama feature segment at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set to inaugurate the BRICS special focus. Running from November 20 to 28, the festival has set Oscar-winning filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s Fatherland as its opening title. The festival wraps with Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers. Fatherland won Best Director at Cannes this year, while Chen's film competed for the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale.