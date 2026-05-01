Ashutosh Gowariker IFFI 57: Filmmaker Takes Charge As Festival Director

Ashutosh Gowariker IFFI 57 role: A full-circle moment

In an official statement, it was shared that the appointment had been made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recognising his decades-long engagement with IFFI and global film culture. Reflecting on the moment, it was said by Ashutosh Gowariker that serving as Festival Director brought “immense pride and joy,” while the opportunity to carry forward the festival’s legacy was described as both an honour and a responsibility.