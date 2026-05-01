Ashutosh Gowariker IFFI 57: Filmmaker Takes Charge As Festival Director

Summary of this article
Ashutosh Gowariker IFFI 57 appointment marks a major leadership shift for the Goa festival.
Filmmaker associated with IFFI since 1984, served as jury president recently.
Lagaan director to shape the International Film Festival of India's global vision.
Ashutosh Gowariker’s appointment as Festival Director for IFFI 57 puts the spotlight on the filmmaker, bringing together his long association with the festival and his contribution to Indian cinema.
Ashutosh Gowariker IFFI 57 role: A full-circle moment
In an official statement, it was shared that the appointment had been made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, recognising his decades-long engagement with IFFI and global film culture. Reflecting on the moment, it was said by Ashutosh Gowariker that serving as Festival Director brought “immense pride and joy,” while the opportunity to carry forward the festival’s legacy was described as both an honour and a responsibility.
He also noted that his journey with the festival began in 1984 and continued through various roles, including serving as Jury President for International Cinema in a recent edition. It was further added that he looks forward to working closely with the government and organisers to shape the festival’s next chapter.
IFFI Goa 2026: What Gowariker’s appointment signals
Gowariker’s selection signals a continued focus on blending Indian storytelling with global cinematic conversations. Known for films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar, his work has often explored history, identity and social themes with scale and depth.
His Oscar-nominated Lagaan, in particular, played a crucial role in bringing international attention to Indian cinema. Over the years, his filmmaking has been associated with detailed storytelling and culturally rooted narratives, making him a fitting choice to lead a festival that positions India on the global film map.
The 57th edition of IFFI is set to be held in Goa, continuing its long tradition as one of India’s most prominent international film festivals.