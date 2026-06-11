Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is A 'Flop' Hero In The Multi-Starrer Comedy Of Adventure And Madness

The film also marks the reunion of Akshay and Raveena. In one scene, when Raveena asks Akshay where he was in these 20 years, he cheekily replies, “Ghar pe (at home).” On Raveen's entry, Disha says, “Yeh toh humein kha jaayegi (she will eat us up).” To which Rajpal replies, “Arey vo puraani chawal hai.”