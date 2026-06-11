Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is A 'Flop' Hero In The Multi-Starrer Comedy Of Adventure And Madness

Welcome to the Jungle trailer has been launched.
The comedy is filled with chaos, laughter, action and adventure.
Akshay Kumar-led film will hit the screens on June 26.
The makers of Welcome to the Jungle finally unveiled its trailer, promising madness, chaos, action and lots of humour. Akshay Kumar plays a 'flop' hero in the multi-starrer comedy.
The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.
Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehendi, Aftab Shivdasani, Muesh Tiwari, and Yashpal Sharma, among others.
What's in the Welcome to the Jungle trailer
The trailer opens with Paresh Rawal's character proposing to make a film titled Welcome To The Jungle, which is 'India's first Rs 2000 crore fake film'. He tells Jacqueline and her team about the film and then reveals the cast.
We are then introduced to the cast, including Raveena, Disha, Jacqueline, Lara Dutta, and others. Akshay is introduced towards the end.
Shreyas' character seems to be the film's director. In one scene, we also see a reference to the special Majnu Bhai ki painting of Anees Bazmee’s Welcome. Suniel and Arshad are introduced as Uday Shetty and Majnu, originally played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor.
Lara stars as an army trainer, training everyone in action scenes.
The film also marks the reunion of Akshay and Raveena. In one scene, when Raveena asks Akshay where he was in these 20 years, he cheekily replies, “Ghar pe (at home).” On Raveen's entry, Disha says, “Yeh toh humein kha jaayegi (she will eat us up).” To which Rajpal replies, “Arey vo puraani chawal hai.”
“Why am I in the film?” Jacqueline asks, to which Yashpal replies, “Glamour.”
Jackie enters as the villain and looks at Akshay, he says, “I have seen your face somewhere,” to which Suniel asks, “You watch flop films as well?”
Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay wrote, "Tension Out, Jungle Madness in! The ultimate stress buster is here to hijack your worries 🔥
#WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer Out Now!#WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 🍿 (sic)."
Welcome to the Jungle release date
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle will hit the theatres on June 26, 2026.