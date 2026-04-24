Akshay Kumar Announces New Film With Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee To Direct

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have teamed up for Anees Bazmee's next.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan new film
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite for Anees Bazmee's next Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akshay Kumar announced his new film with Vidya Balan.

  • The upcoming film will be directed by Anees Bazmee.

  • The actors have flown to Keralam to kick off the shoot.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have reunited for Anees Bazmee's next, marking their fourth collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Heyy Babyy (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019).

Akshay confirmed it on Thursday with an Instagram post.

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Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's new film

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of himself, boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, leaving for Keralam (formerly Kerala) for their next project together.

"Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues (sic)," he captioned the post.

Have a look at the post here.

The post got fans excited and they flooded the comments section expressing eagerness to see the pair on screen again.

The new film is Akshay and Anees' fourth collaboration after Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011).

Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's recent release was Bhooth Bangla, which opened in theatres on April 17.

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Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and the late Asrani in pivotal roles.

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Akki also has Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts a massive cast, including Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal and others.

He also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor has also joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.

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