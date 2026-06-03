Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Pooja Singh Breaks 14-Year-Old National High Jump Record
India’s Pooja Singh soared to a record-breaking 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a new senior national record and surpassing Sahana Kumari’s 1.92m mark from 2012. The 19-year-old from LPU also broke the championship record of 1.90m and cleared the Commonwealth Games 2026 qualifying standard, sealing the title with a first-attempt 1.93m at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground. China’s Meiqi Chen took silver with 1.80m, while bronze was shared after a countback.
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