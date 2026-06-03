Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Pooja Singh Breaks 14-Year-Old National High Jump Record

India’s Pooja Singh soared to a record-breaking 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a new senior national record and surpassing Sahana Kumari’s 1.92m mark from 2012. The 19-year-old from LPU also broke the championship record of 1.90m and cleared the Commonwealth Games 2026 qualifying standard, sealing the title with a first-attempt 1.93m at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground. China’s Meiqi Chen took silver with 1.80m, while bronze was shared after a countback.

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Pooja Singh Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026
Pooja Singh in action as she sets a new senior national record in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday. | Photo Credit: LPU
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Pooja Singh Asian U-20 Athletics Championships
Pooja Singh celebrates after clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026. | Photo Credit: LPU
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Pooja Singh Asian U20 Athletics Championships High Jump
Pooja Singh receiving the gold medal in the women’s high jump after clearing 1.93m. | Photo Credit: LPU
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Asian U20 Athletics Championships Pooja Singh
Pooja Singh on the podium after winning gold in the women’s high jump with a 1.93m clearance at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026. | Photo Credit: LPU
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Asian U20 Athletics Championships Pooja Singh
The 19-year-old from LPU also broke the Asian U20 Athletics Championships record of 1.90m. | Photo Credit: LPU
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