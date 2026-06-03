Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Pooja Singh Breaks 14-Year-Old National High Jump Record

Pooja Singh in action as she sets a new senior national record in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong on Friday. | Photo Credit: LPU

1/4 Pooja Singh celebrates after clearing 1.93m to win gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026. | Photo Credit: LPU





2/4 Pooja Singh receiving the gold medal in the women’s high jump after clearing 1.93m. | Photo Credit: LPU





3/4 Pooja Singh on the podium after winning gold in the women’s high jump with a 1.93m clearance at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026. | Photo Credit: LPU





4/4 The 19-year-old from LPU also broke the Asian U20 Athletics Championships record of 1.90m. | Photo Credit: LPU





