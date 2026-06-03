Men Behind The Scenes: Meet India National Cricket Team Coaching Staff

Ten Doeschate is the most internationally travelled member of the support staff and brings a cosmopolitan coaching perspective. Born in South Africa, he played for the Netherlands national cricket team and was named ICC Associate Player of the Year on a record three occasions, in 2008, 2010, and 2011. He reunited with Gambhir as assistant coach having recently served alongside him during KKR's run to the IPL 2024 title, and has also served as Kent's batting coach and worked with Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.