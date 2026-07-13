Who Cleared Folarin Balogun's Ban? Report Reveals Lone FIFA Committee Decision

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension has come under renewed scrutiny after a report claimed the ruling was made by Disciplinary Committee chairman Mohammad Al Kamali alone

Folarin Balogun Suspension Row Deepens After Report On Lone FIFA Committee Decision - Report
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) reacts to a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Summary of this article

  • FIFA's Balogun suspension decision faces fresh scrutiny after The Times reported a lone committee ruling

  • The USA forward's ban was lifted after Trump's call with Gianni Infantino sparked controversy

  • Balogun played against Belgium as USA exited the World Cup after a 4-1 defeat

The controversy surrounding FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension has intensified after a fresh report claimed that the ruling was made by just one member of the governing body's Disciplinary Committee.

The United States forward was initially set to miss the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium after being shown a red card during the USA's Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, FIFA later replaced his one-match suspension with a one-year probation, allowing him to take part in the knockout fixture.

The decision had already sparked debate, with reports linking it to a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Now, according to The Times, further details have emerged regarding how the suspension was overturned.

FIFA Committee Chairman Reportedly Took Decision Alone

The report claimed that Mohammad Al Kamali, chairman of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee from the United Arab Emirates, made the decision without consulting the remaining 17 members of the committee.

Al Kamali was reportedly the same official who had initially approved Balogun's one-match ban before later changing the punishment to a suspended sanction, which cleared the way for the forward's return.

Related Content
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) puts his foot down on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) for which he received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Belgium players celebrate after they won a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against the United States in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the field after receiving a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara - Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the field after receiving a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara - Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The process has raised questions because disciplinary decisions in major cases are generally reviewed by panels involving multiple officials. While FIFA's regulations allow certain matters to be handled by a single arbitrator, the report suggested that such a step is unusual for a high-profile case involving a World Cup knockout match.

The controversy first emerged after Balogun's sending-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Multiple reports claimed that Trump contacted Infantino after the incident, with FIFA later reviewing the decision.

Trump confirmed that he had spoken to the FIFA president but denied asking for Balogun's suspension to be removed.

Infantino also responded to the claims, insisting that FIFA's disciplinary procedures remained independent and that the decision was taken through the organisation's judicial process.

"Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues," Infantino said in a statement..

"During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

Balogun returned to action for the United States in their Round of 16 meeting with Belgium, but the hosts' campaign ended after a disappointing 4-1 defeat in Seattle.

The aftermath of the match saw further references to the controversy, with Belgium players appearing to mock the situation during their celebrations. The Belgian football federation's official social media account also posted the phrase, "Overturn this," after the victory.

Balogun's case has become one of the most discussed disciplinary decisions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reports noted that several players received red cards during the tournament, but Balogun was the only one whose suspension was overturned and replaced with a probationary measure.

The decision has continued to fuel debate over FIFA's disciplinary process and whether similar treatment would be offered in comparable situations involving other teams and players.

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