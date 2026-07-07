FIFA Rejects Belgium Protest, Folarin Balogun Cleared To Face Red Devils In Round Of 16

FIFA rejected Belgium's protest, confirming that Folarin Balogun is eligible to play in the USA's Round of 16 clash despite his earlier suspension.
Donald Trump welcomed the decision, posting on X: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice," backing Balogun's availability for the knockout fixture.
This is not the first time FIFA reversing a red card decision, back in 1962, Garrincha's red card was reversed so that he could play in the finals on the demand of Chile fans.
FIFA has officially rejected the Royal Belgian Football Association's (RBFA) protest over the eligibility of United States striker Folarin Balogun, confirming that the forward will be available for the Round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle.
The RBFA had argued that Balogun's suspension should have automatically carried over to the knockout fixture after receiving a red card in the group stage. Belgium cited Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, and Circular No. 16, all of which state that a player sent off is automatically suspended for the team's next match.
Belgium Questions FIFA's Decision
Belgium expressed surprise at FIFA's interpretation, claiming the decision contradicted the tournament regulations that had been communicated to all participating teams before the World Cup. The federation also stated it was exploring all available options to safeguard sporting fairness and protect the integrity of the competition.
However, FIFA relied on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which allows the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed sanction under specific circumstances
Balogun Set To Face Belgium
With FIFA dismissing Belgium's appeal, Folarin Balogun remains eligible and is expected to feature for the United States in one of the most anticipated Round of 16 fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The decision has already sparked widespread debate among football fans, with many questioning FIFA's consistency in applying its disciplinary regulations.
Donald Trump's Intervention
When asked from the President, Mr. Donald Trump in a press conference he claimed that he was the one who called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review and reverse Balogun's red card decision.
According to him, it was not a foul and that the player shouldn't have received a red for that tackle.
Is This The First Case In The History Of FIFA World Cup?
No back in 1962, Garrincha the Brazilian legend had received a red card in the Semi-Final and was to miss the finals but surprisingly the fans of Chile who were also the host nations of the same wanted him to play.
According to reports, these fans had signed a petition to witness Garrincha play in the World Cup final due to which the federation had no other option but to reverse their decision for the fans.