Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aussie Fifth Seed Enter Favorite Against World No.10

Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as Australia's Alex de Minaur take on Italian counterpart in the round of 16 match of Wimbledon 2026 at the historic court 1 on Monday, July 6
Alex de Minaur takes on Flavio Cobolli in round of 16 clash of Wimbledon 2026 at the Court 1 on Tuesday, July 6. AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026 between Australia's Alex de Minaur and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Court 1 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Alex de Minaur has reached the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2026 for the third straight year following a hard-fought win over Zachary Svajda in a match where he created 18 break point chances and which he won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 after an intense battle of 2 hours and 41 minutes. He will now be up against French Open runners-up Flavio Cobolli for a berth in the quarterfinals. Cobolli, who dropped his first two sets of the first match, made a remarkable comeback against Karen Khachanov, winning the match 0-6 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-2 after four hours. The Italian then won the next two rounds to find himself in the fourth round of the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details
India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two
United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel
Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport
Canada: RDS
Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW
Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details
Match: Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli
Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Date & Time: July 6, 5:30 PM IST
Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of round of 16 clash match of Wimbledon 2026 between Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli at the Court 1 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.