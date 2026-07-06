Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aussie Fifth Seed Enter Favorite Against World No.10

Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as Australia's Alex de Minaur take on Italian counterpart in the round of 16 match of Wimbledon 2026 at the historic court 1 on Monday, July 6

Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026 between Australia's Alex de Minaur and Italy's Flavio Cobolli at Court 1 of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Alex de Minaur has reached the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2026 for the third straight year following a hard-fought win over Zachary Svajda in a match where he created 18 break point chances and which he won 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 after an intense battle of 2 hours and 41 minutes. He will now be up against French Open runners-up Flavio Cobolli for a berth in the quarterfinals. Cobolli, who dropped his first two sets of the first match, made a remarkable comeback against Karen Khachanov, winning the match 0-6 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-2 after four hours. The Italian then won the next two rounds to find himself in the fourth round of the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 05:06:09 pm IST Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play The second week of Wimbledon is here ✨ pic.twitter.com/dZnN45rCRQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2026

6 Jul 2026, 04:43:23 pm IST Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

Canada: RDS

Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW

Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport

6 Jul 2026, 04:19:18 pm IST Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Alex de Minaur vs Flavio Cobolli Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 6, 5:30 PM IST