Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Round Of 16 Matches?

Novak Djokovic became Wimbledon's all-time men's singles wins leader by reaching the quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jan-Lennard Struff also advanced to the last eight
Roman Safiullin, Shintaro Mochizuki, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Hubert Hurkacz were eliminated
The battle for the Gentlemen's Singles title at Wimbledon 2026 intensified on Day 7 as four more players secured their places in the quarter-finals. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of history, defending champion Jannik Sinner stayed firmly on course, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and veteran Jan-Lennard Struff also advanced after contrasting victories.
Sunday's action featured record-breaking achievements, a marathon five-set thriller and an injury-forced retirement that reshaped the draw heading into the last eight.
Novak Djokovic def. Roman Safiullin (7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3)
Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin to reach his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final. The Serbian had to dig deep after dropping the third set but relied on his experience and superb serving to close out the contest in four sets.
The victory was especially significant as it marked Djokovic's 106th Wimbledon match win, taking him past Roger Federer for the most men's singles victories at the All England Club. The 39-year-old remains in pursuit of a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown and a historic 25th Grand Slam title.
Jannik Sinner def. Shintaro Mochizuki (6-3, 7-6(0), 6-3)
Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner produced another composed display to defeat Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets.
Although Mochizuki pushed the Italian in a competitive second set, Sinner dominated the tiebreak before comfortably closing out the match. The world No. 1 continues to look increasingly comfortable on grass as he marches into another Wimbledon quarter-final.
Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1)
One of the matches of the tournament saw Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlast Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gruelling five-set battle. After nearly four hours of high-quality tennis, the Canadian found another gear in the deciding set, racing through 6-1 to secure his place in the last eight. The reward is a blockbuster quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.
Jan-Lennard Struff def. Hubert Hurkacz (3-6, 6-7(5), 7-6(7), 7-5, 4-2 ret.)
Veteran German Jan-Lennard Struff reached his first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final under unfortunate circumstances after Hubert Hurkacz retired with a hip injury during the fifth set.
Struff had staged an impressive comeback after trailing by two sets before the Pole was forced to end his campaign. The 36-year-old will now face defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.
Who Was Eliminated In Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round Of 16?
The following players bowed out in the Round of 16:
Roman Safiullin (lost to Novak Djokovic)
Shintaro Mochizuki (lost to Jannik Sinner)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime)
Hubert Hurkacz (retired against Jan-Lennard Struff)