Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 3?

Novak Djokovic outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets
Jannik Sinner eased past Nuno Borges to reach Round 3
Daniil Medvedev rallied from a set down to advance
The second-round action at Wimbledon 2026 gathered pace on Wednesday, with the men's draw delivering exactly what fans had hoped for, a blend of blockbuster clashes, clinical performances and a few testing moments for the title contenders.
Novak Djokovic rolled back the years with a vintage display against Stefanos Tsitsipas, while defending champion Jannik Sinner negotiated a tricky challenge from Nuno Borges.
Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev recovered from a slow start, Joao Fonseca continued his impressive run, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz all progressed to the third round.
Novak Djokovic Sends A Strong Title Statement
Centre Court witnessed one of the marquee contests of the second round, but it quickly turned into a masterclass from seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. The Serbian barely allowed Stefanos Tsitsipas any rhythm, wrapping up a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory in just under two hours.
Tsitsipas briefly threatened in the second set, only to squander two overhead opportunities that proved to be the turning point. Djokovic capitalised instantly, winning eight of the final 10 games to extend his unbeaten streak against the Greek to 12 matches.
The victory also brought him within one win of equalling Roger Federer's all-time Wimbledon men's singles record of 105 victories. Next up for the 39-year-old is 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech.
Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Passes Another Tough Test
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continued his title defence with a straight-sets victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges, although the scoreline hardly reflected the quality of the contest. Borges pushed the Italian into two competitive tiebreaks before Sinner eventually closed out the match 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4.
Unlike his opening-round battle, Sinner looked more assured under pressure, producing his best tennis in the biggest moments while limiting unforced errors. The defending champion now heads into the third round with growing momentum as he continues his pursuit of back-to-back Wimbledon crowns.
Medvedev Recovers, Fonseca Impresses Again
Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev endured a sluggish beginning against Spain's Daniel Merida, dropping the opening set before finding his range to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 comeback victory. Felix Auger-Aliassime enjoyed a far smoother outing, defeating Dino Prizmic in straight sets to continue his impressive grass-court form.
Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca also kept his dream run alive with another composed performance, while Tommy Paul, Hubert Hurkacz and Flavio Cobolli booked their places in the third round without major drama. American youngster Michael Zheng added another impressive chapter to his breakthrough tournament by progressing further after stunning Cam Norrie earlier in the week.
Wimbledon 2026 Round 2: Seeds Out On Day 3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (24)
Learner Tien (29)
Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Day 3 Key Results
Novak Djokovic [6] beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Jannik Sinner [1] beat Nuno Borges 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4
Daniil Medvedev [8] beat Daniel Merida 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime [11] beat Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
Marton Fucsovics beat Learner Tien [29] 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4)
Joao Fonseca beat Juncheng Shang 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3
Tommy Paul [21] beat Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-4
Hubert Hurkacz [14] beat Arthur Cazaux 7-5, 6-4, 6-4