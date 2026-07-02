Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 3?

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner headlined Wimbledon 2026 Day 3 with commanding wins, while Daniil Medvedev battled back and Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock second-round exit

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the public after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)