Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Defending Champion Books Round Three Spot In Straight Sets

Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Portugal's Nuno Borges at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Jack Sinner wins three consecutive sets to proceed to Round 3 of the Men's Singles

Jack Sinner wins three consecutive sets to proceed to Round 3 of the Men's Singles GETTY IMAGES

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continued his pursuit of back-to-back Wimbledon titles with a straight-sets victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges, winning 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 to secure his place in the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. While far from his most fluent performance, the defending champion showed why he remains the man to beat, surviving two tightly contested tie-breaks before closing out the match in the third set. Borges pushed Sinner throughout the encounter with fearless shot-making and relentless pressure, but the Italian's composure in the biggest moments proved decisive. Sinner now moves one step closer to defending his Wimbledon crown as his title challenge gathers momentum.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 05:28:51 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello! Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

1 Jul 2026, 06:03:22 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

1 Jul 2026, 06:20:05 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Jannik Sinner leads his professional head-to-head series against Nuno Borges 1-0 . Past Matches: Sofia Open (September 2022): Sinner won on an indoor hard court in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 .

1 Jul 2026, 06:28:43 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Borges holds to love Good news for the fans of Jack Sinner as he is been showing no sign of discomfort until now after his fall and blooded tail now in Round 1 of the mens singles. Borges is dragging him back and forth across the net so the bad news is that Borges is still leading with a backhand volley and holds to love. Sinner 2-3 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 06:38:20 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds Jannik Sinner's radar goes away at 40-0 as he puts a down-the-line backhand into the tramlines. No matter. He comes on the approach off his next serve and drives home a forehand winner. One-two punch. Sinner 4-4 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 06:44:30 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds to Love Nuno Borges showing some frustration at the Centre Court as he nets a forehand at the second serve. Sinner 40-0, however, the Portuguese is still trying to find some room for himself. We stay on serve.

1 Jul 2026, 06:56:42 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and First Set - Sinner Jannik Sinner closes out the opening set at the first opportunity. Coming on the approach, he hammers a forehand deep into the corner on Nuno Borges backhand and although the 29-year-old puts in a good scramble, all he can do is get his frame on it. Borges was hanging in a little at the back end of the tie-break. How will he respond? Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 0-0 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 07:03:14 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds That's quite a positive approach from the Italian as he seems to attack Sinner's Serve but he comes to deuce. Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 1-0 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 07:17:59 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Borges holds to Love Borges piles the pressure and takes advantage of the errors made by Sinner who gives the base of his back/right hip a rub in between games.

1 Jul 2026, 07:19:50 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner holds to love Boom. Jannik Sinner wallops a smash home for 40-0 and holds to love. Momentum has swung. Nuno Borges will have to serve to stay in the second set.

1 Jul 2026, 07:47:06 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and second set win - Jannik Sinner No one can say that Jannik just got an injury last game after his comfortable tie-break win to win the second set. Nuno Borges served for the set at 5-4 but as he walks off the court for a break, he's down two sets to love. A loose backhand sealed his fate in the tie-break. Penny for his thoughts. Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) 0-0 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 07:58:11 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Borges In Huge Trouble Nuno Borges is just frustrated after the shot he attempted which led Jannik Sinner lead 1-0. He was just disgusted by the shot due to which he just slammed at his bag. Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 (7-2) 1-0 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 08:02:23 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: A Breather For The Portuguese Ace. Double fault. Nuno Borges breaks right back. That was unexpected. Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 (7-2) 1-1 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 08:47:04 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game, set and match - Sinner Nuno Borges, on the approach, sends a sliced backhand long. Jannik Sinner is through to the third round in straight sets. Not a vintage performance from the defending champion - he was error-strewn again and found Borges a constant thorn in his side - but it's another win. Sinner 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 Borges

1 Jul 2026, 08:52:23 pm IST Jannik Sinner Proceeds To Round 3! Another tough test for Jannik Sinner, but he patiently finds a way through to reach the third round. We are sure that will be a relief after his surprise Roland Garros exit a month ago. Nuno Borges gave it his best go and he gets a warm round of applause as he makes his way off court.