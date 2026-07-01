Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between the Czech Greek and the Serbian on the Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Cruises Into Round Three With Straight Sets Win

Three consecutive set wins for Novak Djokovic on the centre court to win against Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 12th straight time in a row

Three consecutive set wins for Novak Djokovic on the centre court to win against Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 12th straight time in a row GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic delivered another masterclass on the grass courts of the All England Club, brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to storm into the third round of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The 39-year-old Serbian was in complete control from the opening game, dominating with his pinpoint serving, relentless baseline consistency and trademark defensive brilliance. Tsitsipas struggled to find answers against Djokovic's relentless pressure, managing only brief moments of resistance before the seven-time Wimbledon champion tightened his grip on the contest. With yet another commanding performance, Djokovic extended his dominance over the Greek star and continued his pursuit of a record-extending Wimbledon title in emphatic fashion.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 10:34:28 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello! Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is Stefano Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

1 Jul 2026, 10:34:59 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

1 Jul 2026, 10:36:30 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Total Meetings: 14

Djokovic Wins: 12

Tsitsipas Wins: 2 Recent Match: August 2024, Paris Olympics (Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6)

1 Jul 2026, 11:04:41 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: What happened in their last meeting? In their last singles match at the Olympic Games, Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought straight-sets victory . Djokovic won the match 6-3, 7-6(3) on clay courts in Paris , taking control after an early break and sealing the win in a close tiebreak . This match continued Djokovic's long dominance in their head-to-head rivalry.

1 Jul 2026, 11:06:33 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Quick breakdown of their rivalry.. Head-to-Head: Djokovic leads the overall rivalry 12-2 .

Grand Slam Meetings: Djokovic won both of their major finals at the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Current Status: Djokovic holds a wide lead in their matchups, having won 11 consecutive matches against Tsitsipas.

1 Jul 2026, 11:35:11 pm IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: What fans can expect from today's game? Novak Djokovic is widely predicted to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. The all-time great dominates the head-to-head matchup. Grass is not Tsitsipas’s strongest surface . However, because Djokovic has shown some early-round fatigue, experts suggest Tsitsipas has a strong chance to steal at least one set.

2 Jul 2026, 12:34:59 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: A second-round treat There’s a real buzz about Centre Court following the absorbing conclusion to the previous match between Barbora Krejcikova and Mirra Andreeva, England’s dramatic win at the World Cup, and the anticipation of the arrival of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas used to only cross paths in the latter stages of slams, with Djokovic winning both their meetings in major finals. Tsitsipas has slipped down the rankings amid a struggle with injuries, so the crowd here should be in for a treat in this eye-catching second-round match-up. Once again, Djokovic rocked up in his tailored blazer and the players were greeted with excited cheers as they walked out under the now closed roof. Is Tsitsipas up to making this a late one? It’s time to find out.

2 Jul 2026, 12:36:13 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic breaks Another error from Stefano's racket. Djokovic makes the early break. Tsitsipas 1-3 Djokovic

2 Jul 2026, 12:42:42 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Good use of the slice by Novak Oh, Stefanos Tsitsipas has just pulled it wide! What a rally. A good use of the slice though, you feel that will be important for him to utilise today. Novak Djokovic has won five straight points. You get a feeling he is already in command of this second-round match.

2 Jul 2026, 12:46:17 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Champ leads 5-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas brings "ooohs" from the crowd as he doubles-back on himself for a forehand but the court is wide open for Novak Djokovic to pummel a forehand winner. 15-0. Ace. Serve returned wide of the tramlines. Serve returned into the net. Quite clinical.

2 Jul 2026, 12:53:07 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and first set - Djokovic Sealed at the first time of asking by Novak Djokovic. He laps up a short return from Stefanos Tsitsipas, winding up for a down-the-line forehand and landing it with aplomb. Djokovic takes the first set 6-3.

2 Jul 2026, 01:03:34 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Tsitsipas holds Back to the rapid service games. Stefanos Tsitsipas bookends a hold to 15 with aces.

2 Jul 2026, 01:20:47 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic holds to love Novak Djokovic stretches to his right to ping a backhand volley winner cross-court but goes over on his right ankle in his follow through. He gets back to his feet a little gingerly but then unfurls back-to-back aces to hold to love.

2 Jul 2026, 01:31:36 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and second set - Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas plants his forehand into the net, picks up his bags and exits the court. Don't panic - he's coming back... Novak Djokovic, who stole a break in the ninth game, leads by two sets to love.

2 Jul 2026, 02:05:39 am IST Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game, set and match - Djokovic Novak Djokovic goes big looking for an ace but it's wide. It's all over when Stefanos Tsitsipas sends it long on second serve. So dominant! Tsitsipas 3-6 4-6 2-6 Djokovic

2 Jul 2026, 02:13:41 am IST A demolishing performance by Djokovic An extremely impressive performance from Novak Djokovic. He had a struggle in the first round but he came through that with ease. He went through the gears and absolutely demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 12th time in a row.