Pectoral Pain Forgotten: Wildcard Dimitrov Tames Rising Mensik On AELTC Grass
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a highly emotional All England Club return, Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov banished his past demons by defeating 15th seed Jakub Mensik 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the third round. Currently ranked world No. 146 following a brutal pectoral injury on Centre Court and forced to retire a year ago, while leading World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 7-5, 2-2 in their fourth-round match, the 35-year-old wildcard produced a vintage grass-court performance. The three-hour-and-18-minute duel was defined by razor-thin margins, with both players playing brilliant baseline games. But Dimitrov's backhand and composure ultimately proved a little too much for the rising teenage Czech star. Next up, the 2014 semi-finalist faces 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini for a place in the round of 16. The Italian toppled 20th seed Arthur Fils of France in four sets. See the best photos from the Dimitrov vs Mensik tennis match here.
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