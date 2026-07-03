Pectoral Pain Forgotten: Wildcard Dimitrov Tames Rising Mensik On AELTC Grass

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a highly emotional All England Club return, Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov banished his past demons by defeating 15th seed Jakub Mensik 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the third round. Currently ranked world No. 146 following a brutal pectoral injury on Centre Court and forced to retire a year ago, while leading World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 7-5, 2-2 in their fourth-round match, the 35-year-old wildcard produced a vintage grass-court performance. The three-hour-and-18-minute duel was defined by razor-thin margins, with both players playing brilliant baseline games. But Dimitrov's backhand and composure ultimately proved a little too much for the rising teenage Czech star. Next up, the 2014 semi-finalist faces 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini for a place in the round of 16. The Italian toppled 20th seed Arthur Fils of France in four sets. See the best photos from the Dimitrov vs Mensik tennis match here.

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Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik wimbledon tennis highlights
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates winning the first set against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Grigor Dimitrov Wimbledon 2026
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria serves against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Jakub Mensik Wimbledon
Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Dimitrov vs Mensik 2026
Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic looks dejected after losing a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Wimbledon Gentlemens Singles Round 2
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Wimbledon 2026 tennis pictures
Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic serves against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Grigor Dimitrov redemptive win Wimbledon
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Dimitrov vs Mensik match highlights 2026
Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic celebrates winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Wimbledon 2026 Mens Singles Day 4
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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