Pectoral Pain Forgotten: Wildcard Dimitrov Tames Rising Mensik On AELTC Grass

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates winning the first set against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

1/8 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria serves against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





2/8 Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





3/8 Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic looks dejected after losing a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





4/8 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





5/8 Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic serves against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





6/8 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





7/8 Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic celebrates winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





8/8 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





