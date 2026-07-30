Bankipur Bypoll: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Alleges Police Violence Against Party Supporters

Ruckus was reported at a polling station during Bankipur bypoll.
Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishor alleged police are influencing the election.
Kishor later arrived at the Gol Ghar polling station in Patna following reports of irregularities.
Voting in Bihar’s Bankipur Assembly bypoll witnessed high drama after a ruckus broke out at a polling booth, prompting Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishor to accuse the police forces of acting on the behalf of the BJP, as per ANI.
Kishor later arrived at the Gol Ghar polling station in Patna following reports of irregularities during voting and, amid a ruckus at the polling booth, alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were being systematically picked up from tables set up for the party's election campaign.
What happened at the polling booth?
Kishor on Thursday alleged that the police has arrested over 20 people who are supporting Jan Suraaj party. He told ANI that the voter turnout is also low because people are unsettled. Kishor alleged that the police had been conducting raids at the homes of Jan Suraaj workers since Wednesday night.
What did Prashant Kishor say?
"In an organised manner, wherever people of Jan Suraaj have set up tables, these people are taking them away... Here too, Bablu Sharma has been taken away. That is why the local people are agitated. Since last night, they (the police) have been entering houses and taking people away," Kishor said.
He told ANI, "People have a grievance that the police are harassing Jan Suraaj-supporting voters wherever they gather. Since yesterday evening alone, the police have arrested more than 20 people. Despite this, the situation is absolutely clear: the BJP is heading for a crushing defeat—there is no doubt about it. The police are making a desperate last-ditch effort, but you cannot intimidate four lakh voters through police action.”
Kishor then appealed to people to be unafraid and vote freely.
“People might be somewhat unsettled—which is why the voter turnout appears low—but ultimately, they will come out to vote. I appeal to the people: do not be afraid; step out and cast your vote. After all, this entire struggle is against this very regime of police high-handedness,” he said further.
What did the opposition say?
State Minister Ramkripal Yadav cast his vote in the Bankipur Assembly by-election. Yadav told reporters that the NDA Candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha is a resident of that place, and citizens prefer him.
“We have cast our votes. Our candidate—the NDA candidate—Neeraj Kumar Sinha has pressed the button for the 'Lotus' symbol… Who is Prashant Kishor? Is he from Bankipur? Where is his home?... People prefer a son of their own soil; Nitin Nabin is a son of this very place,” he said.
Why is the Bankipur Bypoll significant?
Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election began on Thursday amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Bankipur seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha for the seat, which the party has held continuously since 1995, when the constituency was known as Patna West, as reported by PTI.
Around 11.5 per cent of 3.8 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar on Thursday, an official told PTI. Voting began at 7 am across 422 polling stations and will continue until 6 pm.
(With inputs from agencies)