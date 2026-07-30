Rot in India's Education System Deep; Pradhan's Resignation Only Beginning: Congress

P
PTI
Published at:

Jairam Ramesh links the alleged MH-CET admissions scam to broader concerns over exam integrity, saying systemic reforms are needed beyond tougher anti-paper leak laws

Rot in Indias Education System Deep; Pradhans Resignation Only Beginning: Congress
Rot in India's Education System Deep; Pradhan's Resignation Only Beginning: Congress

The "rot" in India's education system is deep and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister is only the first step in a long journey to restoring its integrity, the Congress said on Thursday.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X shared a screenshot of a media report claiming that the engineering admissions process in Maharashtra's premier institutes has come under scrutiny after the surfacing of a scam alleging managed exam centres.

"The rot in India's education system is deep and Mantri Pradhan's resignation is only the first step of a long journey to restoring its integrity," Ramesh said on X.

He said that for the last three years, there has been a divergence between the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) for engineering and the class 12 board marks.

The toppers in the MH-CET are unable to perform well in their Board exams, Ramesh said.

"Is this due to foul-play? Is this due to the growing prevalence of coaching over school-based education? We need to introspect deeply," the Congress leader said.

The former environment minister said that simply passing a law to create fast-track courts for paper leaks is not a solution, and the move "insults" the sentiments and righteous frustration of the lakhs of youth who have taken to the streets over the last couple of months.

Related Content
Gyanesh Kumar a 'Weapon of Mass Destruction' for Electoral Rolls: Cong's Jairam Ramesh - null
EC has Unleashed Chaos, Absolute Mayhem: Cong Slams Poll Body on SIR - PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representative image
Politically-Patronised Private Investment Crowding Out Broad-Based Private Investment: Cong - PTI

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories