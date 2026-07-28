'Welcomed Him as if He were a Superstar': Priyanka Slams BJP MPs for Felicitating Pradhan

Asked about it, Gandhi said, "Don't you think it is shameful? Everyone saw the circumstances under which Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, but yesterday in the Parliament premises, he was welcomed as if he were a superstar!" "No one can trust the Modi government, because even today, students are being harassed. I saw some Instagram handles with photographs of women alleging that they did such and such thing...Do you want to engage in talks to resolve this matter or you are still after the students, wanting to suppress them? This is wrong," the Congress general secretary said.