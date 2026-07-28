Only One In Three Americans Back Iran War, Survey Finds

A new survey found that only one in three Americans support the US military campaign against Iran, while most remain uncertain about President Donald Trump's objectives
The findings come as Washington pursues diplomacy with Tehran while warning that military action could resume if negotiations fail
The poll highlights persistent public scepticism over the administration's long-term strategy despite recent military operations and renewed diplomatic efforts
Just one in three Americans support the US military campaign against Iran, while a majority remain uncertain about President Donald Trump's objectives in the conflict, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, highlighting growing public scepticism as Washington balances military pressure with renewed diplomacy.
The poll found that only about one-third of respondents backed the US military operation against Iran, while most said they were unsure what the administration hoped to achieve. The findings come weeks after the United States exchanged strikes with Iran in the region and as Trump says Washington is engaged in "good talks" with Tehran, even while warning that military action could resume if negotiations fail.
The survey suggests that although Americans remain concerned about tensions with Iran, many are unconvinced about the purpose or end goals of the latest military campaign.
Support Remains Limited
According to the poll, support for the conflict remains well below a majority, with uncertainty over the administration's strategy emerging as a defining feature of public opinion.
Most respondents said they did not have a clear understanding of Trump's objectives in confronting Iran, underscoring the challenge facing the White House as it seeks to justify the military operation while pursuing diplomatic engagement.
The findings indicate that public opinion remains divided despite the administration's insistence that military pressure has strengthened its negotiating position.
Conflict Takes Human Toll
The poll comes against the backdrop of mounting human and military costs from the recent conflict.
The Pentagon has confirmed that around 100 US service members were injured during the exchange of strikes with Iran, a figure that has increased as additional cases of traumatic brain injuries and blast-related conditions have been identified.
The Defense Department has also revised the official death toll from the conflict after removing four previously listed troops from its casualty count following an administrative review.
The updated figures have renewed attention on the costs of the military campaign even as active hostilities have subsided.
Diplomacy Continues
Despite the mixed public response, Trump has said the United States is making progress in talks with Iran and described the discussions as "good."
At the same time, he warned that the US would not hesitate to launch fresh strikes if Tehran failed to meet American expectations, signalling that Washington intends to keep military pressure on Iran even as negotiations continue.
The parallel pursuit of diplomacy and deterrence reflects the administration's effort to prevent another round of direct confrontation while maintaining leverage in talks over Iran's nuclear programme and regional activities.
Public Opinion In Focus
With negotiations still underway and the possibility of renewed military action remaining on the table, the poll suggests many Americans remain unconvinced that the administration has clearly articulated its long-term objectives in the conflict. As Washington weighs diplomacy against the threat of further strikes, public support for the campaign appears cautious rather than decisive.