Who Is Saransh Jain? Meet India's New Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series

Saransh Jain earns his maiden India Test call-up for the Sri Lanka series after years of consistent domestic performances
The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder is a left-handed batter and off-spinner with an impressive first-class record
Jain's recent exploits for India A and in domestic red-ball cricket helped him secure a place in India's Test squad
Saransh Jain's years of perseverance in domestic cricket have finally paid off. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder received his maiden India Test call-up after being named in the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, replacing the unavailable Washington Sundar for the opening Test.
His inclusion comes as part of India's spin-heavy plans for the tour, where conditions are expected to favour slow bowlers. The announcement was made by the BCCI alongside the full squad for the series, which also marked Ravindra Jadeja's return from injury.
The selection is the latest milestone in a domestic career built on consistency rather than headlines. At 33, Jain has established himself as one of India's most dependable spin-bowling all-rounders, and his reward comes after several seasons of impressive performances across India's premier red-ball competitions.
A Proven Performer In Domestic Cricket
Born in Indore on March 31, 1993, Saransh Jain is a left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner who has represented Madhya Pradesh since making his first-class debut during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy. Over the years, he has evolved into a genuine all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball, making him a valuable asset in longer formats.
His first-class numbers underline that consistency. Jain has crossed 50 first-class appearances, scoring more than 1,700 runs, including a century, while claiming well over 150 wickets. He has also registered multiple five-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to win matches with the ball. Beyond Madhya Pradesh, he has represented Central Zone, Rest of India and India A, further strengthening his credentials at the domestic level.
Why India Have Turned To Saransh Jain
Jain's selection is not solely based on career numbers but also on his recent form. He has been among the most effective off-spinners in Indian domestic cricket over the past two seasons and continued that momentum with India A during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, where he picked up crucial wickets in the unofficial Tests.
His performances in tournaments such as the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup also caught the selectors' attention, showcasing his ability to deliver in high-pressure matches.
With Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar already in the squad, Jain offers India another reliable spin option while adding depth with the bat. Although he is yet to make his international debut, the Sri Lanka series presents an opportunity for the experienced domestic campaigner to translate years of hard work into success on the biggest stage.