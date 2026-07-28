India Finds A New High Jump Hero In Sarvesh Kushare

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Sarvesh Kushare etched his name into Indian athletics history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games. The national record holder cleared 2.25m in the final in Glasgow, finishing behind Jamaica's Romaine Beckford, who claimed gold, while fellow Indian Adarsh Ram placed fifth with a best jump of 2.15m. The silver marked Kushare's maiden medal at a major multi-sport event and bettered Tejaswin Shankar's bronze from Birmingham 2022, making it India's best-ever finish in the event. His historic podium contributed significantly to India's six-medal haul on Day 5, lifting the contingent to eighth in the overall medal standings and underlining the country's growing strength in track and field.

Sarvesh Kushare Glasgow CWG 2026 men's high jump highlights
India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare clears the bar during the men's high jump final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, at Scotstoun Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. Kushare wins silver medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sarvesh Kushare Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump
Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, poses after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Sarvesh Kushare Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump podium ceremony
Bronze medalist Kimani Jack, of England, gold medalist Romaine Beckford, of Jamaica, and silver medalist Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, pose after the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump Sarvesh Kushare highlights-
Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, reacts after an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Sarvesh Kushare Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump pics
Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, makes an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump highlights-Romaine Beckford, of Jamaica
Romaine Beckford, of Jamaica, reacts after an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Sarvesh Kushare Glasgow 2026 mens high jump
India's Sarvesh Anil Kushare clears the bar during the men's high jump final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, at Scotstoun Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump highlights-Kimani Jack, of England,
Kimani Jack, of England, makes an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026 | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens high jump highlights-Romaine Beckford, of Jamaica,
Romaine Beckford, of Jamaica, makes an attempt in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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