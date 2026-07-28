India Finds A New High Jump Hero In Sarvesh Kushare

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 July 2026 1:07 pm

Sarvesh Kushare etched his name into Indian athletics history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games. The national record holder cleared 2.25m in the final in Glasgow, finishing behind Jamaica's Romaine Beckford, who claimed gold, while fellow Indian Adarsh Ram placed fifth with a best jump of 2.15m. The silver marked Kushare's maiden medal at a major multi-sport event and bettered Tejaswin Shankar's bronze from Birmingham 2022, making it India's best-ever finish in the event. His historic podium contributed significantly to India's six-medal haul on Day 5, lifting the contingent to eighth in the overall medal standings and underlining the country's growing strength in track and field.