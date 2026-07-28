Bronze With Grit: Bindyarani Keeps India's Weightlifting Run Alive

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 July 2026 12:42 pm

Bindyarani Devi added another Commonwealth Games medal to her growing collection after clinching bronze in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026. The experienced Indian lifter registered a total lift of 199kg, comprising 87kg in the snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk, to secure a place on the podium. She narrowly missed improving her position after failing in her final clean and jerk attempt of 116kg, but her effort was enough to earn India's fifth weightlifting medal of the Games. The bronze also marked Bindyarani's second successive Commonwealth Games medal, following her silver at Birmingham 2022, and contributed to India's impressive six-medal haul on Day 5 as the contingent climbed to eighth in the overall medal standings.