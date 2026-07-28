Bronze With Grit: Bindyarani Keeps India's Weightlifting Run Alive

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Bindyarani Devi added another Commonwealth Games medal to her growing collection after clinching bronze in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026. The experienced Indian lifter registered a total lift of 199kg, comprising 87kg in the snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk, to secure a place on the podium. She narrowly missed improving her position after failing in her final clean and jerk attempt of 116kg, but her effort was enough to earn India's fifth weightlifting medal of the Games. The bronze also marked Bindyarani's second successive Commonwealth Games medal, following her silver at Birmingham 2022, and contributed to India's impressive six-medal haul on Day 5 as the contingent climbed to eighth in the overall medal standings.

Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting women's 58kg Final
India's Bindyarani Devi poses with her bronze medal and mascot during the medal ceremony for the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting womens 58kg
Gold medallist Lawal Rafiatu Folashade of Nigeria, left, and bronze medallist Bindyarani Devi of India pose with their medals and mascots during the medal ceremony for the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting womens 58kg Final-Rafiatu Folashade Lawal
Gold medallist Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Nigeria, centre, silver medallist Ann Sophie Taschereau of Canada, left, and bronze medallist Bindyarani Devi of India pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting
Gold medallist Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Nigeria, centre, silver medallist Ann Sophie Taschereau of Canada, left, and bronze medallist Bindyarani Devi of India pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 womens Weightlifting
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 womens Weightlifting 58kg Final-
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting womens 58kg Final Bindyarani Devi
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 womens Weightlifting 58kg Final-Bindyarani Devi
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi CWG 2026 Weightlifting womens 58kg Final
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Bindyarani Devi Glasgow CWG 2026 Weightlifting womens 58kg Final
India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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