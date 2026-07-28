India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 5?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table after Day 5. See India's latest position, total medals, top-performing nations, and the complete standings from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 5?
Sarvesh Anil Kushare, of India, poses after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Summary of this article

  • Australia continue to lead the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after another dominant day in Glasgow

  • India climbed to eighth place with a tally of 10 medals, 2 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze

  • Sharmila Dhankar's gold and three silver medals highlighted India's strongest performance of the Games so far

Australia continued to dominate the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 5, extending its lead with a string of gold medals in swimming and gymnastics. England remained second, while Canada held on to third place. Nigeria and hosts Scotland completed the top five after another productive day in Glasgow.

India enjoyed its best day of the Games so far, climbing to eighth in the standings after adding six medals. Sharmila Dhankar won a historic gold in para-athletics, while Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged silver medals. Bindyarani Devi and Shilpa K. Shyla also contributed bronze medals to India's tally.

The strong Day 5 showing took India's medal count to 10 medals, two gold, five silver and three bronze, moving the contingent ahead of New Zealand in the overall standings. With boxing, athletics, weightlifting and other medal events still to come, India will look to continue its upward climb in the coming days.

Australia's dominance has largely been powered by its exceptional swimming campaign, while England and Canada have maintained consistency across multiple disciplines. Nigeria's impressive gold-medal haul has also helped it remain among the leading nations despite a lower overall medal count than some rivals.

Also Check: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 Preview

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Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver medal in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 under the 53kg category - X/SonyLiv Grab
India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh celebrates after wining silver medal in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Mirabai Chanu finished fourth at the Paris Olympics. - File/AP Photo
Emma McKeon has won the most medals for Australia in Commonwealth Games history, securing a total of 20 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze). - File

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 5)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia26132059
2England8131132
3Canada78621
4Nigeria64010
5Scotland54211
6South Africa33511
7Malaysia26311
8India25310
9New Zealand2259
10Wales2248

With several marquee events still on the schedule, including boxing finals and more athletics medals, the standings are expected to change further before the Games conclude on August 2. However, Australia remains firmly in control at the top, while India will be aiming to build on its momentum after an encouraging fifth day in Glasgow.

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