India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 5?

Australia continue to lead the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after another dominant day in Glasgow
India climbed to eighth place with a tally of 10 medals, 2 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze
Sharmila Dhankar's gold and three silver medals highlighted India's strongest performance of the Games so far
Australia continued to dominate the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 5, extending its lead with a string of gold medals in swimming and gymnastics. England remained second, while Canada held on to third place. Nigeria and hosts Scotland completed the top five after another productive day in Glasgow.
India enjoyed its best day of the Games so far, climbing to eighth in the standings after adding six medals. Sharmila Dhankar won a historic gold in para-athletics, while Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged silver medals. Bindyarani Devi and Shilpa K. Shyla also contributed bronze medals to India's tally.
The strong Day 5 showing took India's medal count to 10 medals, two gold, five silver and three bronze, moving the contingent ahead of New Zealand in the overall standings. With boxing, athletics, weightlifting and other medal events still to come, India will look to continue its upward climb in the coming days.
Australia's dominance has largely been powered by its exceptional swimming campaign, while England and Canada have maintained consistency across multiple disciplines. Nigeria's impressive gold-medal haul has also helped it remain among the leading nations despite a lower overall medal count than some rivals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 5)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|26
|13
|20
|59
|2
|England
|8
|13
|11
|32
|3
|Canada
|7
|8
|6
|21
|4
|Nigeria
|6
|4
|0
|10
|5
|Scotland
|5
|4
|2
|11
|6
|South Africa
|3
|3
|5
|11
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|6
|3
|11
|8
|India
|2
|5
|3
|10
|9
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|5
|9
|10
|Wales
|2
|2
|4
|8
With several marquee events still on the schedule, including boxing finals and more athletics medals, the standings are expected to change further before the Games conclude on August 2. However, Australia remains firmly in control at the top, while India will be aiming to build on its momentum after an encouraging fifth day in Glasgow.