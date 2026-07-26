Carrying The Mighty Manipuri Mantle: Rishikanta Chanambam Continues India's Golden Weightlifting Lineage

Rishikanta Chanambam won silver in men's 60kg weightlifting at CWG 2026 with a record-breaking 121kg snatch.
The Manipuri lifter finished with a 264kg total, narrowly missing gold to Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan.
Chanambam carries forward Manipur's rich weightlifting legacy on the global stage.
The heavy, iron barbell rests on the platform, catching the sharp glare of the arena spotlights. For an athlete, this cold piece of metal represents years of calloused hands, quiet dawn training sessions, and the immense weight of national expectation.
Stepping into this intense spotlight at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, Rishikanta Singh Chanambam, a fierce young lifter from Manipur, changed the trajectory of his career. He announced his arrival on the global stage with a silver medal in the men's 60kg event.
Who's Rishikanta Chanambam?
Rishikanta Chanambam is a name that is now firmly etched into the folklore of Indian weightlifting.
Born on July 5, 1998, in Imphal West, he began his journey far from the glamour of international arenas. He honed his foundational skills at the prestigious National Sports Academy in Khuman Lampak before transitioning into the highly disciplined, elite athletic environment of the Indian Army.
Initially making waves in the 55kg category, he later made the strategic decision to move up to the 60kg division, a transition that has ultimately unlocked his true potential.
His latest taste of international fame is the direct result of a spectacular, record-shattering display in Glasgow.
Record-Shattering Feat In Glasgow
Chanambam successfully lifted an astonishing 121kg in the snatch to set a new Commonwealth Games record. Though Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan matched that snatch lift and edged him out for the gold, his combined lift of 264kg proved he belongs among the world's elite.
This landmark medal follows hot on the heels of his gold-medal masterclass at the Commonwealth Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad, where he punched his ticket to Scotland with a personal-best total of 271kg.
Rishikanta Chanambam's rise is a natural continuation of the rich, unmatched weightlifting history of his home state.
Carrying The Mighty Manipuri Legacy
Manipur has long been recognised as the cradle of Indian weightlifting, a sporting powerhouse that consistently punches well above its weight on the global stage.
The state's legendary lineage traces back to the pioneering brilliance of Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi, who accumulated a staggering collection of World Championship medals, and extends directly to modern icons like Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu and Olympic hero Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.
This deep-rooted legacy provides local athletes with the very reason to pursue sports as a career option.
And in Glasgow, Chanambam serves as a vital cornerstone of a powerhouse 10-member Indian weightlifting contingent that arrived in Scotland with immense expectations.
Spearheaded by the incomparable Mirabai Chanu in the women's 48kg category, this squad features a formidable blend of proven champions like Bindyarani Sorokhaibam, Harjinder Kaur, and Lovepreet Singh.