Netanyahu Heads to Washington as Trump Considers Renewed Military Campaign Against Iran

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington as both leaders discuss Iran, military coordination and the next phase of the Middle East conflict.

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Summary of this article

  • Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Iran and regional security.

  • US and Israel may discuss renewed military coordination amid escalating Iran tensions.

  • Netanyahu's White House visit comes as speculation grows over possible US military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flying to Washington on Monday to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, after the Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed the schedule.

Iran will likely dominate the agenda. Washington is reportedly weighing whether to resume a joint military campaign with Israel, Hindustan Times reported.

"Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterwards to participate in the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran," Netanyahu said at the start of Israel's weekly government meeting, ANI reported, per a Hindustan Times report.

This will be the sixth Oval Office meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in the 18 months since Trump returned to office. The figure marks the highest number of direct meetings Trump has held with any world leader in that timeframe.

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By Outlook News Desk

Military Coordination and Deception

Trump is evaluating new strikes. Axios reported that the US President is considering restarting major combat operations in Iran. The plans could include a joint military campaign with Israel similar to Operation Epic Fury on February 28. The report added that Netanyahu's visit could play a significant role in Trump's decision-making and military coordination between the two allies.

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The timing of Netanyahu's visit could indicate that the allies do not expect a major escalation with Iran before the meeting, Axios reported. However, the report added that the allies have historically used public declarations of diplomatic meetings to obscure military manoeuvres. During past escalations, both nations have announced high-level visits to deceive adversaries ahead of actual military strikes.

The visit occurs against a backdrop of shifting political alliances. Axios reported that the Israeli leader's popularity has waned considerably in Washington, facing growing opposition from Democrats, certain segments of the MAGA base and some individuals within Trump's inner circle.

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