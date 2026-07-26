Suarez Penalty Rescues Messi-Less Inter Miami On Casemiro Debut After Berterame Injury

An 81st-minute Panenka penalty from Luis Suarez secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Inter Miami against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. The Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 match marked a historic milestone as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro made his debut for the Herons, playing a solid 90 minutes. With Lionel Messi resting after his FIFA World Cup appearance, Miami lacked their usual rhythm early on, while Montreal missed a golden chance in the fifth minute when Daniel Rios fired wide. Then, Miami grew into the game, and Telasco Segovia rattled the crossbar just before halftime. The match took a sombre turn in the 70th minute when Miami's German Berterame suffered a sickening clash of heads with Efrain Morales. Berterame was knocked unconscious and rushed off in an ambulance. The foul resulted in a penalty after a long delay. Suarez calmly chipped it down the middle, celebrating his ninth goal of the season by holding up Berterame's jersey. The win extends Miami's streak to six matches.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Montreal
Inter Miami CF's Luis Suarez (9) scores a penalty kick against CF Montreal during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS: Montreal Vs Inter Miami Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF's Luis Suarez holds up the jersey of teammate German Berterame after scoring a penalty kick against CF Montreal during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal. Berterame was taking out of the game following an injury. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Montreal
Inter Miami CF's German Berterame is stretchered off the pitch after colliding with CF Montreal's Efrain Morales during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer: Montreal Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF's Sergio Reguilon (3) and Micael Dos Santos Silva (16) defend as goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) comes out for the ball as CF Montreal's Daniel Rios, left, attempts a shot on goal during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Montreal
Inter Miami CF's Yannick Bright (42) defends against CF Montreal's Victor Loturi (22) during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Montreal Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF's Micael Dos Santos Silva (16) defends against CF Montreal's Prince Owusu (9) during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS 2026: Inter Miami vs Montreal
CF Montreal's Victor Loturi (22) controls the ball as Inter Miami CF's Yannick Bright (42) closes in during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS 2026: Montreal Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF's Micael Dos Santos Silva (16) slides in on CF Montreal's Matty Longstaff (8) during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Montreal
CF Montreal's Hennadii Synchuk (18) and Inter Miami CF's Mateo Silvetti (24) challenge for the ball during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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MLS Soccer Match: Montreal Vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF's Mateo Silvetti, centre, is defended by CF Montreal's Samuel Piette (6) and Efrain Morales (24) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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