Suarez Penalty Rescues Messi-Less Inter Miami On Casemiro Debut After Berterame Injury
An 81st-minute Panenka penalty from Luis Suarez secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Inter Miami against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. The Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 match marked a historic milestone as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro made his debut for the Herons, playing a solid 90 minutes. With Lionel Messi resting after his FIFA World Cup appearance, Miami lacked their usual rhythm early on, while Montreal missed a golden chance in the fifth minute when Daniel Rios fired wide. Then, Miami grew into the game, and Telasco Segovia rattled the crossbar just before halftime. The match took a sombre turn in the 70th minute when Miami's German Berterame suffered a sickening clash of heads with Efrain Morales. Berterame was knocked unconscious and rushed off in an ambulance. The foul resulted in a penalty after a long delay. Suarez calmly chipped it down the middle, celebrating his ninth goal of the season by holding up Berterame's jersey. The win extends Miami's streak to six matches.
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