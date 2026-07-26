Shaheen Afridi Files Complaint Against Kandy Royals Over LPL Selection Error

Shaheen Afridi reported the incident after a team selection error left him out despite being named as Kandy Royals' impact player
Franchise officials apologised, with tournament organisers persuading the Pakistan pacer to continue in LPL 2026
The latest controversy adds to a turbulent LPL season already hit by off-field issues before the tournament began
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 has found itself in the spotlight once again, this time after Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly lodged a complaint with the tournament's Anti-Corruption Unit following an administrative error involving his selection. The incident has added to a turbulent edition of the league, which had already been overshadowed by controversy before a ball was bowled.
According to multiple reports, Shaheen Afridi had been informed by Kandy Royals that he would feature as the team's designated impact player in their fixture against the Colombo Caps.
However, midway through the Royals' innings, the coaching staff informed the left-arm pacer that his name had not been included on the official team sheet because of an error made while preparing the submission for match officials. The mistake meant Afridi was ineligible to participate in the game despite earlier assurances from the franchise.
Administrative Error Triggers Complaint
The unexpected development reportedly left Afridi frustrated, prompting him to raise the matter with an Anti-Corruption Unit official while the issue was also brought to the attention of the match referee. Reports initially suggested the Pakistan international was considering leaving Sri Lanka and withdrawing from the tournament after the incident.
A spokesperson for the LPL later acknowledged that the confusion stemmed from the submission of an incorrect team sheet to the referee. Tournament organisers and Kandy Royals management subsequently apologised to Afridi and urged him to continue playing in the competition.
Afridi later dismissed speculation that he had already decided to return to Pakistan, confirming he would remain with the franchise after receiving an explanation from the management.
Another Setback For A Controversial LPL Season
The latest episode comes against the backdrop of an already difficult start to LPL 2026. Ahead of the tournament, the ownership rights of Jaffna Kings were revoked after co-owner Manjot Kalra was arrested by Sri Lanka's Special Investigation Unit over alleged match-fixing links, with Sri Lanka Cricket stepping in to oversee the franchise's operations.
Afridi, who joined Kandy Royals after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Pakistan Cricket Board, has taken four wickets in his first three appearances despite the team's disappointing start to the campaign. The Royals remain at the foot of the standings, and the franchise will now hope the off-field distraction does not further derail its season as it looks to climb the table.