Ahead Of Punjab Polls, AAP's Organisational Overhaul Sparks Ticket Change Speculation

The five-year term of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will end in February 2027. Ahead of the polls, Punjab politics has already begun heating up, with the Opposition targeting the government over the anti-sacrilege law, the Congress battling internal divisions, the BJP trying to expand its footprint and the SAD looking to reclaim lost ground.



In 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party formed its first government in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The Congress, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, was reduced to 18 seats. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD won just three seats, continuing its decline, while the BJP, contesting on its own, managed only two seats.