From Parliament To Punjab Politics: What's Next For Ravneet Singh Bittu?

Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned from the Union Cabinet after his Rajya Sabha term ended.
The three-time former Congress MP joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 election.
He later became Minister of State despite losing the Ludhiana Lok Sabha contest.
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Friday, ending his tenure as Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation with immediate effect
The resignation came around a month after Bittu’s Rajya Sabha term from Rajasthan ended on June 21. He had entered the Upper House through a 2024 byelection after losing the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana. Reports suggest he is preparing to shift his attention to Punjab, where Assembly elections are due in 2027.
Announcing his departure, Bittu thanked the President and the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve in the Union government.
“I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as Minister of State in the Government of India,” he said in a post on X.
“It has been an honour to serve the people of India, especially my beloved Punjab. I remain committed to the ideals of service, nationalism, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. My journey of public service continues with renewed dedication,” he added.
Early Life And Political Family
Ravneet Singh Bittu was born on September 10, 1975, in Kotli village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. His father is Swaranjit Singh, and his official parliamentary profile lists agriculture as his profession.
He belongs to one of Punjab’s best-known political families. Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995. Several members of the extended family have been associated with the Congress and have held political positions in Punjab.
Bittu’s family legacy gave him an early political identity, but much of his career was subsequently built through repeated electoral victories in Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana.
Beginning Of His Parliamentary Career
Bittu began his parliamentary career with the Congress. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. During his first term, he served on the Standing Committee on Home Affairs and later became a Congress whip in the Lower House.
He moved to the Ludhiana constituency for the 2014 general election and won the seat. He retained Ludhiana in 2019, completing three successive Lok Sabha victories as a Congress candidate.
During his parliamentary career, Bittu served on committees dealing with home affairs, petroleum and natural gas, public undertakings, consumer affairs and micro, small and medium enterprises. He also chaired the Lok Sabha Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House.
In 2021, he temporarily led the Congress in the Lok Sabha while the party’s floor leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was occupied with the West Bengal Assembly election campaign.
Why Did Bittu Leave Congress And Join BJP?
Bittu ended his long association with the Congress and joined the BJP on March 26, 2024, shortly before the Lok Sabha election.
The BJP fielded him from Ludhiana, but he lost to Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by 20,942 votes. Despite the defeat, Bittu was inducted into the third Narendra Modi government as Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries in June 2024.
As he was not a member of either House of Parliament at the time of becoming a minister, the BJP later fielded him in the Rajya Sabha byelection from Rajasthan. He was elected unopposed to the seat previously vacated by Congress leader KC Venugopal.
His term was limited to the remaining duration of the vacant seat and ended in June 2026. The BJP did not renominate him for another Rajya Sabha term, fuelling speculation that the party intended to deploy him more extensively in Punjab.
Security Incidents And Threats
Bittu has also faced security-related incidents during his political career.
In January 2021, he was manhandled at the Singhu border when he attended a “Jan Sansad” programme during the farmers’ protest. According to The Indian Express, Bittu alleged that he was struck with a wooden stick and that his turban was dislodged during the confrontation.
In February 2023, his office reported receiving a threat through a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller allegedly warned Bittu to stop speaking against Amritpal Singh and threatened that he would meet the same fate as his grandfather. Police said the cyber cell was attempting to trace the caller.
What Could Come Next For Bittu?
Although no official reason was given for his ministerial resignation, Bittu has indicated that he intends to concentrate on Punjab and the 2027 Assembly elections. Reports suggest that Ludhiana could remain central to his plans, given that he represented the city in the Lok Sabha for a decade and has continued working with the BJP organisation there.
His move from Parliament and the Union government back towards state politics places him among the BJP’s prominent faces as the party attempts to expand its independent presence in Punjab.
Whether Bittu contests the Assembly election, and from which constituency, has not yet been formally announced. His resignation, however, signals that the next phase of his political career is likely to be centred on Punjab rather than New Delhi.