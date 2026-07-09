Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Slams Diljit Dosanjh, Denies Government's Involvement In Satluj Removal

Director Honey Trehan's Satluj, earlier titled Punjab '95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released uncut on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was taken down within 48 hours of release. Following Satluj's ban in India, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live, urging fans to circulate downloaded copies of Satluj and also said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.