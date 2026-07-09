Dune 3 Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides' Darkest Battle Yet In Denis Villeneuve's Epic Finale

Dune 3 trailer introduces Robert Pattinson's Scytale as Paul's most dangerous opponent yet.
Timothée Chalamet returns alongside Zendaya and several key cast members in the finale.
Denis Villeneuve's trilogy concludes with Dune: Part Three releasing in December.
Dune 3 trailer has finally arrived, giving fans their most detailed look yet at the final chapter of Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed sci-fi trilogy. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, but this time the young emperor appears burdened by power, uncertain of his future and surrounded by growing threats. Adapted from Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the film promises a more sombre story as Paul faces the consequences of the choices that brought him to the throne.
Dune 3 trailer teases Paul's greatest challenge
The newly released footage shows that Paul's prophetic abilities have weakened following his rise to power. It is stated by Paul that the future continues to speak to him, but that what lies ahead can no longer be seen clearly. His biggest challenge comes in the form of Scytale, played by Robert Pattinson, whose mission to overthrow the emperor is made clear in the trailer.
The trailer also shines a brighter light on Zendaya's Chani, whose relationship with Paul has grown increasingly complicated after his political marriage to Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh. Duncan Idaho also returns despite his death in the earlier films, having been resurrected as a ghola and sent to Paul by Scytale.
Returning cast and theatrical release
Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles, while Isaach de Bankolé joins the cast alongside Pattinson. The expanded character arcs suggest that Villeneuve's final instalment will place greater emphasis on the emotional and political fallout of Paul's reign.
The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026, bringing Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic saga to its conclusion after three films.