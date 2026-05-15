The Batman Part II Expands Gotham as Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson Join Cast

Summary of this article
Sebastian Stan joins The Batman Part II as Gotham prosecutor Harvey Dent officially.
Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance expand Harvey Dent’s emotional family storyline significantly.
Robert Pattinson returns alongside Colin Farrell as Gotham grows darker before the 2027 release.
Matt Reeves has expanded the world of The Batman Part II with a fresh wave of major casting additions, giving fans their clearest glimpse yet into the sequel’s darker and more emotionally layered Gotham. While Robert Pattinson’s return as Bruce Wayne was already confirmed, the newest reveal has shifted attention toward the arrival of Harvey Dent and several mysterious new figures entering the city’s crumbling power structure.
Sebastian Stan joins The Batman Part II as Harvey Dent
One of the biggest updates surrounding The Batman Part II is Sebastian Stan stepping into the role of Harvey Dent. Rather than introducing Two-Face immediately, the sequel is expected to explore Dent’s gradual psychological collapse as Gotham’s corruption begins consuming him from within.
Scarlett Johansson has reportedly joined the film as Gilda Dent, Harvey’s wife in the comics and a character deeply connected to his emotional breakdown. Charles Dance will portray Christopher Dent, adding another layer to Harvey’s troubled family dynamic.
The new additions suggest Reeves is leaning further into grounded emotional storytelling instead of traditional comic-book spectacle.
Returning Gotham faces and mystery cast additions
Alongside Pattinson, familiar names returning include Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál. Farrell’s Penguin is expected to hold even greater power in Gotham following the success of his standalone series.
Brian Tyree Henry and German actor Sebastian Koch have also joined the project in undisclosed roles, sparking online speculation about political figures and criminal masterminds entering Gotham’s expanding universe.
Reeves recently teased the sequel’s icy atmosphere with a snow-covered Batmobile image, hinting at a colder and harsher Gotham than before.
Production for The Batman Part II is reportedly scheduled to begin in the UK on May 29, 2026. The sequel is currently aiming for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2027.