Govt Approves ₹10,000 Crore ATF Fund To Ease Airline Fuel Costs Amid West Asia Conflict

The stabilisation mechanism is prospective and will not cover losses OMCs have already incurred on jet fuel sales. Implementation will be overseen by a monitoring committee drawn from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Department of Expenditure, with all claims subject to audit. On Monday, OMCs kept domestic ATF prices unchanged for the second consecutive month and cut jet fuel prices for international flights by 27%, bringing them broadly in line with domestic rates — a measure that provided some immediate relief ahead of Wednesday's broader intervention.