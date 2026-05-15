Spider-Man Brand New Day Poster: Tom Holland Set For Next Big Adventure; BTS Video Amplifies Excitement

Tom Holland is suited up for his next adventure in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases in July.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster and BTS video Photo: Instgaram/Spider-Man movie
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The new poster from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has doubled the excitement among fans.

  • The makers also released a BTS video featuring Tom Holland in the Spider-Man suit.

  • He is set for the next big adventure.

The makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day released a brand new poster, giving the audience a closer look at Tom Holland's Peter Parker. In the poster, only the bottom half of Peter Parker's face is seen, wearing a hoodie with the Spider-Man suit set to protect the city.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster

The poster was captioned as, "The world has forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them." The makers also shared a BTS video showing the making of the movie with some glimpses of the action and emotional moments.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The third part ended with the world forgetting who Peter Parker was. The fourth instalment of Spider-Man will start from the events of No Way Home.

As per Marvel, the film's synopsis reads: "Alone and crime-fighting in a New York City that no longer knows his name, Peter Parker has devoted himself to being a full-time Spider-Man. But as the pressure on Spider-Man intensifies, Peter undergoes a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence."

The production kick-started in summer 2025, and it has been shot in Glasgow, Scotland, and New York City.

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Spider-Man 4 cast and release date

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel superhero film also stars Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal, among others. It is all set to hit the screens on July 31, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across premium formats.

Apart from Brand New Day, Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2026. It has a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Zendaya as Athena.

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