'What A Shame': R Madhavan Calls Out Healthcare Brand For Using His Interview Without Consent, Sends Legal Notice

R Madhavan slammed a healthcare brand for allegedly using his interview clip without permission to promote their product.
The actor has sent a legal notice to the brand.
He warned his fans of such professionals and organizations.
Actor R Madhavan has slammed a wellness brand for allegedly using his video and image without his permission to promote weight loss programmes. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a screenshot of the video, calling out the unauthorised ad use.
R Madhavan blasts healthcare brand
Madhavan called out the healthcare brand for using his old interview clip without consent to promote its weight loss services. He also revealed of sending a legal notice to brand and warned his fans of such frauds.
The post on the post read: "This REEL is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permissions and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. Shame”.
He captioned the post, "What a shame. How do these people and organization think they can get away with this. You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kind of professionals and organizations. @join.elevate.now (sic)."
The brand allegedly used an older clip of the actor where he was speaking about his fitness habits through intermittent fasting, healthy eating and disciplined habits. The now-deleted reel also featured a man claiming to be a doctor, who was talking about Maddy’s physical transformation.
Watch R Madhavan's post here.
On the work front, R Madhavan's last outing was in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He has Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha, Tamil films Adhirshtasaali and GDN and a bilingual project titled Circle in his kitty.