Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi After Hospital Row, Says ‘Enjoying My Pain?’ In Fiery Posts

Salman Khan criticised paparazzi behaviour after a viral Hinduja Hospital incident in Mumbai.
Viral videos showed Salman asking photographers to stay quiet near hospital premises.
Salman Khan’s emotional posts reignited debate around celebrity privacy and media boundaries.
Salman Khan has reacted sharply after a viral paparazzi incident outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital triggered strong emotions and debate online. The actor shared a series of late-night posts criticising photographers for gathering around hospitals and questioning whether photographs mattered more than human sensitivity.
The controversy erupted after Salman visited Hinduja Hospital and photographers reportedly followed his vehicle before calling out to him outside the premises. The incident appeared to leave the actor visibly upset, leading to a public response that quickly gained attention across social media.
Salman Khan questions paparazzi conduct near the hospital
According to viral videos from outside the hospital, Salman asked photographers to remain quiet and questioned how they would feel if their own family members were admitted inside.
In one of his posts shared around 2 am on Wednesday, it was written by Salman that he had always supported the press and ensured they could “earn their bread and butter”, but personal suffering should not become entertainment.
He further expressed anger over photographers allegedly trying to capture vulnerable moments. It was also stated by the actor that silence and respect were expected during difficult situations rather than loud attempts to grab attention.
Salman Khan’s ‘Fight’ Remark Sparks Discussion
Salman’s posts turned more emotional as he warned against profiting from someone’s pain. In another strongly worded note, it was said by the actor that despite his age, he had “not forgotten how to fight”, a remark that quickly became a talking point online.
The row traces back to May 19, when Salman’s hospital visit was followed by photographers shouting “bhai bhai” as he exited. Viral footage later showed the photographers apologising.
While the debate around celebrity privacy and paparazzi culture continues, Salman remains busy professionally. He is currently working on Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace with director Apoorva Lakhia and is also filming Vamshi Paidipally’s SVC63 alongside Nayanthara. The hospital incident took place on May 19.