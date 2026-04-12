Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes
Scenes from Tehran and Isfahan show the impact of reported U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March on sites of historical significance. In Tehran, interiors of Golestan Palace reveal shattered glass across mirrored halls, with covered chandeliers hanging above and signs of damage to windows and surrounding structures, according to Iranian authorities. Some rooms appear mid-restoration, with materials and panels displaced across the floors. In Isfahan, the focus shifts to Chehel Sotoun Palace, where ornate ceilings and interiors contrast with damage authorities link to an explosion wave near a provincial office. Details of the aftermath emerge in smaller elements, including a wall painting with visible loss of plaster and debris scattered across rooms. Footage shared online appears to show blown-out windows at the site, though it remains unverified. Hassan Fartousi also presents a miniature of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, another site reported damaged.
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