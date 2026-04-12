Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

Scenes from Tehran and Isfahan show the impact of reported U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March on sites of historical significance. In Tehran, interiors of Golestan Palace reveal shattered glass across mirrored halls, with covered chandeliers hanging above and signs of damage to windows and surrounding structures, according to Iranian authorities. Some rooms appear mid-restoration, with materials and panels displaced across the floors. In Isfahan, the focus shifts to Chehel Sotoun Palace, where ornate ceilings and interiors contrast with damage authorities link to an explosion wave near a provincial office. Details of the aftermath emerge in smaller elements, including a wall painting with visible loss of plaster and debris scattered across rooms. Footage shared online appears to show blown-out windows at the site, though it remains unverified. Hassan Fartousi also presents a miniature of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, another site reported damaged.

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Broken glass lies on the floor beneath chandeliers covered in protective plastic in a room damaged, according to Iranian authorities, by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
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An interior view of the historic Chehel Sotoun Palace is in the city of Isfahan, 450 km 280 miles south of Tehran, Iran.
An interior view of the historic Chehel Sotoun Palace is in the city of Isfahan, 450 km 280 miles south of Tehran, Iran. Photo: IMAGO/Morteza Nikoubazl
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Broken glass lies on the floor in a room damaged, according to Iranian authorities, by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran.
Broken glass lies on the floor in a room damaged, according to Iranian authorities, by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
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A view of a damaged painting of a woman is on the wall of a historic site in Isfahan, Iran.
A view of a damaged painting of a woman is on the wall of a historic site in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: IMAGO/Morteza Nikoubazl
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Debris lies scattered in a room damaged by, according to Iranian authorities, a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran.
Debris lies scattered in a room damaged by, according to Iranian authorities, a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
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A video shared to Instagram appearing to show blown out windows and debris at Chehel Sotoun.
A video shared to Instagram appearing to show blown out windows and debris at Chehel Sotoun. Souce: Instagram Iranian State Media
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An interior view of the historic Chehel Sotoun Palace, which was damaged by the force of an explosion wave from a military operation during the United States-Israeli campaign in Iran, near the Provincial Governor s Office in Isfahan, 450 km 280 miles south of Tehran.
An interior view of the historic Chehel Sotoun Palace, which was damaged by the force of an explosion wave from a military operation during the United States-Israeli campaign in Iran, near the Provincial Governor s Office in Isfahan, 450 km 280 miles south of Tehran. Photo: IMAGO/Morteza Nikoubazl
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Hassan Fartousi, secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO displays a miniature of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, which is damaged by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes during a press conference in Tehran, Iran.
Hassan Fartousi, secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO displays a miniature of Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, which is damaged by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes during a press conference in Tehran, Iran. Photo: IMAGO/Sha Dati
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Naqsh-e Jahan Square World Heritage Site.
Naqsh-e Jahan Square World Heritage Site.
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