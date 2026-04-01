Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group B Match At Bay Area Stadium
Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: In an intriguing Group B match, 2022 hosts Qatar take on World Cup regulars Switzerland at Bay Area Stadium in San Francisco on Sunday, June 14. The Swiss, backed by a disciplined squad and a solid qualifying campaign, enter the match as heavy favourites. Led by experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka and coached by Murat Yakin, the 'Red Crosses' will aim to control the tempo with a structured formation and a clinical attack featuring Breel Embolo. In contrast, the Maroons from West Asia face a steep challenge. Manager Julen Lopetegui is tasked with guiding the Asian champions toward a more resilient performance following their difficult 2022 campaign at home. Relying on the creative spark of Akram Afif, Qatar will focus on defensive compactness and dangerous counter-attacks. While Switzerland possess the tactical pedigree to dominate, Qatar’s hunger for a tournament breakthrough makes this clash a compelling test of form versus ambition.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE