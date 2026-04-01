Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group B Match At Bay Area Stadium

Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: In an intriguing Group B match, 2022 hosts Qatar take on World Cup regulars Switzerland at Bay Area Stadium in San Francisco on Sunday, June 14. The Swiss, backed by a disciplined squad and a solid qualifying campaign, enter the match as heavy favourites. Led by experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka and coached by Murat Yakin, the 'Red Crosses' will aim to control the tempo with a structured formation and a clinical attack featuring Breel Embolo. In contrast, the Maroons from West Asia face a steep challenge. Manager Julen Lopetegui is tasked with guiding the Asian champions toward a more resilient performance following their difficult 2022 campaign at home. Relying on the creative spark of Akram Afif, Qatar will focus on defensive compactness and dangerous counter-attacks. While Switzerland possess the tactical pedigree to dominate, Qatar’s hunger for a tournament breakthrough makes this clash a compelling test of form versus ambition.

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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Fans Walk AP Photo
Fans walk in front of the stadium as preparations continue, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Stadium Staff AP Photo
Staff members work as stadium preparations continue, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Julen Lopetegui Hassan Al Haydos AP Photo
Qatar head Coach Julen Lopetegui, left, and Qatar player Hassan Al-Haydos, right attend a press conference Friday, June 12, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Murat Yakin Granit Xhaka AP Photo
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin, left, and captain Granit Xhaka, right, attend a news conference Friday, June, 12, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ardon Jashari AP Photo
Switzerland's Ardon Jashari, takes part in the warm-up ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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Qatar Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Swiss Warm Up AP Photo
Members of the Swiss team warm up ahead of the start of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
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