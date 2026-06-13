Between Isolation And Desperation: The DMK's Uncertain Political Trajectory

The CPI and CPI(M) have signalled that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu has effectively come to an end.
Accusing the Congress of betrayal, the DMK has parted ways with the INDIA bloc.
DMK leaders have said the party will not support the delimitation bill in its present form.
"Nothing succeeds like success, and nothing fails like failure." The adage appears particularly apt for the political parties that suffered setbacks in the recently concluded elections. In West Bengal, the TMC finds itself weakened and internally divided. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has been deserted by its allies. The Left, meanwhile, is struggling to carve out a meaningful space in the national political landscape.
For the DMK, the setback has been especially stark. The party, which for years anchored one of India's most ideologically coherent political alliances, has been pushed into an unprecedented phase of political isolation. Long-time allies have walked away, the Secular Progressive Alliance has effectively unravelled, and the party's influence within the broader anti-BJP camp seems to have diminished.
Once a prominent pillar of opposition politics at the national level, the DMK now finds itself searching for a new role. Bereft of allies and facing a transformed political landscape in Tamil Nadu, the party is grappling with a fundamental question: how does it remain politically relevant nationally, after its most consequential electoral defeat in decades?
Strained Relations
Speculation about strains in the DMK–Congress relationship persisted throughout the election campaign. Even after the two parties finalised a seat-sharing arrangement following prolonged negotiations, political observers continued to speak of a widening rift. Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to share the stage with M.K. Stalin only added to the perception.
Yet, by the end of the campaign, the alliance appeared to have weathered the storm. Rahul Gandhi publicly referred to the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as his "elder brother", echoing Stalin's own remarks at a media event days earlier, in which he said their relationship extended beyond politics and was rooted in brotherly camaraderie.
That display of warmth, however, proved short-lived. Barely a month later, the DMK suffered one of the most unexpected electoral setbacks in Tamil Nadu's recent history, losing to the fledgling TVK. In the aftermath, the rhetoric of camaraderie quickly gave way to political realignment. The Congress distanced itself from the embattled DMK and aligned with the victor.
Months later, the DMK finds itself politically isolated. The Congress has moved away, while the Left parties and the TVK have all signalled that the DMK-led alliance, as it was once understood, is effectively a thing of the past.
The churning set in motion after the elections is still unfolding, with one of the country's most ideologically coherent opposition alliances now lying in tatters.
The left parties—both the CPI and the CPI(M)—which had been long-standing allies of the DMK and shared many of its core ideological positions, have made it clear that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) no longer exists in its earlier form. “The CPI sees the DMK, AIADMK and TVK as democratic parties. We cannot be part of a DMK-led alliance under the current circumstances,” CPI state secretary Veerapandian, said, explaining his party's position.
The changing political equations have become increasingly visible. During a recent visit to Delhi for a NITI Aayog meeting, Chief Minister Vijay paid a courtesy visit to Ajoy Bhavan, the CPI's national headquarters, signalling the growing engagement between the TVK and the Left parties.Unlike the INDIA alliance at the national level, the SPA in Tamil Nadu was bound not merely by electoral arithmetic but also by a broad ideological convergence. Yet even that proved insufficient to withstand the shock of an electoral defeat.
The MDMK, led by veteran Dravidian leader Vaiko, is also weighing its future in the front.
“The DMK insisted that we contest the election on its symbol. We were forced to do so in three of the four constituencies allotted to us and could use our own symbol in only one seat. This was not a democratic approach, but we accepted it in the interest of maintaining the unity of the alliance,” said MDMK MP Durai Vaiko, told the media. “It caused considerable distress within the party,” he added.
The MDMK has convened a party meeting later this month to decide its future course of action.
The DMK's refusal to accommodate allies in the government has emerged as the principal grievance of the Congress, while smaller parties such as the MDMK have complained of what they describe as the DMK's condescending attitude towards its partners.
Adding to the tensions was DMK president M.K. Stalin's remark that the Vijay government might not survive for more than three months. The statement drew sharp criticism from former allies, many of whom viewed it as premature and unnecessarily confrontational.
“When this government came to power, we said we would refrain from criticising it for six months. But even before that period has ended, developments have emerged that warrant discussion. People are already talking about it. The situation is such that many are wondering whether this government can last even three months, let alone five or six months,” Stalin said at a party function.
For parties that had only recently severed ties with the DMK, the comments reinforced the perception that the former ruling party was struggling to come to terms with its electoral defeat and the radically altered political landscape of Tamil Nadu
The CPI(M) reacted sharply to Stalin's remarks on the Vijay government, forcing the DMK to issue a clarification. The episode further highlighted the widening distance between the party and its former allies.
Left INDIA bloc, What next?
The changing political landscape has also fuelled speculation about the DMK's future strategy at the national level. Some observers believe the BJP could seek to leverage the party's isolation to secure its support for the delimitation legislation, which the DMK had vehemently opposed when it was introduced ahead of the election.
While the DMK has reiterated its opposition to the proposal, questions remain about the firmness of its position. Senior party leader and former Union minister A. Raja has said that the DMK would not support “the bill in its current form,” a formulation that has left room for political interpretation. Conversations with several party leaders also reveal a deep sense of resentment towards the Congress, suggesting that old alliances may be difficult to revive.
A talk about the non-Congress, non-BJP front has also gained momentum after the DMK left the INDIA block. But DMK leaders Outlook spoke to refused to comment on this.
“The DMK is now without friends,” said political analyst Jenram. “Two options are before the party. One is to develop a strategic understanding with the BJP. The other is to explore the possibility of an alliance with the AIADMK, which itself is weakened by organisational troubles and the steady desertion of leaders.”
Either path carries significant risks. A rapprochement with the BJP would mark a dramatic departure for a party that has long defined itself through opposition to Hindutva politics. At the same time, such an arrangement could provide the BJP with crucial parliamentary support for key legislation. An alliance with the AIADMK, meanwhile, would be politically awkward and electorally uncertain, tying the DMK's fortunes to a rival that is itself struggling to regain relevance after successive setbacks.
“There is certainly a sense of isolation around the DMK, though the party remains organisationally vibrant and retains a strong presence on the ground,” said political analyst Malan Narayanan. “Its challenges are more pronounced at the national level. It would not be easy for the DMK to align with the BJP, given its long-standing and uncompromising opposition to Hindutva politics. At the same time, the party lacks leaders with the kind of national stature and network required to negotiate and build relationships with other political parties across the country.”
For DMK challenge today is not merely recovering from defeat. It is finding a viable place in a political landscape that has been fundamentally reordered by the rise of Vijay and the collapse of the alliance system that sustained the DMK for years. The DMK has won most elections in Tamil Nadu as the anchor of a broader alliance, relying on the support of its allies.
Even as it grapples with political isolation and uncertainty over future alliances, the DMK has begun focusing on what it believes was one of the key reasons for its electoral setback: the erosion of support among young voters.
As part of this effort, the party has launched the "Gen Z DMK" initiative across Tamil Nadu. The programme aims to engage younger voters and familiarise them with the principles of the Dravidian movement, which party leaders argue remain relevant despite the changing political landscape.