DMK slams Shanmugam on post-poll pact talks with AIADMK, refutes charge

The trigger was Shanmugam’s startling announcement that his faction was parting ways with the NDA to back the nascent government of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay) and his TVK. In a bid to justify this tectonic shift, Shanmugam claimed a proposal had surfaced to form an AIADMK government bolstered by DMK support—a suggestion he said most of his MLAs rejected to save the party’s soul. "AIADMK will cease to exist if an alliance is formed with the DMK," he declared, invoking the 53-year-old ghost of M.G. Ramachandran to remind his base that their very DNA is "anti-DMK."