DMK slams Shanmugam on post-poll pact talks with AIADMK, refutes charge

Summary of this article
The DMK dismissed AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam's claims of post-poll alliance talks between the two parties, accusing him of trying to create a "spilt" within his own party.
DMK organising secretary R S Bharati claimed that Shanmugam had decided to support Vijay-led TVK government and made the baseless charge on the DMK-AIADMK post- poll alliance talks.
Refuting the charge, Bharati told reporters here that DMK president M K Stalin had already stated that the Dravidian major would function as an opposition party.
In the kaleidoscopic world of Tamil Nadu politics, where today’s bitter rival is often yesterday’s estranged cousin, the air has suddenly turned thick with talk of a "post-poll pact" that sounds more like heresy than strategy. On Tuesday, the DMK moved swiftly to crush a explosive claim by AIADMK firebrand C.V. Shanmugam, who suggested that the two Dravidian titans—parties born from a shared womb but separated by half a century of blood feuds—had been quietly negotiating behind the scenes.
The trigger was Shanmugam’s startling announcement that his faction was parting ways with the NDA to back the nascent government of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay) and his TVK. In a bid to justify this tectonic shift, Shanmugam claimed a proposal had surfaced to form an AIADMK government bolstered by DMK support—a suggestion he said most of his MLAs rejected to save the party’s soul. "AIADMK will cease to exist if an alliance is formed with the DMK," he declared, invoking the 53-year-old ghost of M.G. Ramachandran to remind his base that their very DNA is "anti-DMK."
The response from Anna Arivalayam was a mix of mockery and cold refutation. DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharati did not just deny the talks; he painted Shanmugam as a man orchestrating a "split" within his own house. To the DMK, this isn't about secret alliances but about survival. Bharati accused Shanmugam of being "power-hungry" and trying to find a safe harbour with Vijay’s TVK. He reiterated the party line with surgical precision: President M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin have already committed the party to the role of a disciplined, single-entity Opposition.
Beneath the press releases lies a more human story of a shifting political landscape. For decades, the DMK and AIADMK were the only two suns in the Tamil sky. Now, with the rise of Vijay, that binary is breaking. Bharati’s swipe at the "party hopper culture" typically seen in North India signals a deep anxiety about this new, fragmented reality. The image of a "minority government" supported by shifting factions is a far cry from the stable, monolithic mandates the state is used to.
As the dust settles, the question remains: is Shanmugam’s claim a genuine whistle blow or a calculated smoke screen? For now, the DMK remains "unafraid of victory or defeat," while the AIADMK faces an existential crossroads. In the corridors of Fort St. George, the silence between the two old giants has never been louder, even as they both look warily at the new Chief Minister, wondering who will be left standing when the music finally stops.