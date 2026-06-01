Vigilance Without Panic: How Prepared Is India To Handle An Ebola Outbreak?

On May 21, the ministry issued an SOP on Ebola preparedness and response. This was followed by guidelines on hospital infection control, isolation facilities and the safe handling of bodies of Ebola patients. Airport Health Organisations and surveillance teams under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have been instructed to remain vigilant and report suspected cases immediately. The government has also advised Indians to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice.