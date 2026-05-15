Ebola Outbreak Sparks Cross-Border Health Alert in Congo, 65 Dead

Emergency talks by the agency focus on cross-border coordination and outbreak containment

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
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Ebola
Africa CDC Confirms Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed an Ebola outbreak in DR Congo’s Ituri province.

  • Officials reported 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths, with concerns over possible cross-border spread.

  • Emergency meetings are being held with neighbouring countries to coordinate surveillance and containment efforts.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Africa’s top health agency said on Friday that there was a confirmed Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ituri province.

In response to the outbreak, the organisation is convening an urgent meeting with health authorities from the Congo, South Sudan, Uganda and other global partners, it said in a statement.

The meeting will focus on cross-border coordination, surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, risk communication, safe and dignified burials, and resource mobilisation.

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The Ebola Outbreak

The preliminary laboratory results from the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) of the DRC have detected ebolavirus in 13 of 20 samples tested, Africa CDC said.

The agency reported that 246 suspected cases have been identified while there have been 65 deaths. The Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones have been the sites of most of the suspected cases. There have also been unconfirmed suspected cases in Bunia.

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It added that there is concern of further spread due to “the urban context of Bunia and Rwampara, intense population movement and mining-related mobility in Mongwalu”.  

Initial findings from the agency also suggest that the tested samples suggest a non-Zaire strain of the ebolavirus with sequencing going on to further characterise the strain.

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Response from Africa CDC

“Africa CDC stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they respond to this outbreak,” said Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

The agency is preparing support across key response pillars, including coordination through emergency operations mechanisms, cross-border preparedness, laboratory coordination and infection prevention and control. In addition, it will work with partners to assess available medical countermeasures once there is confirmation of the exact ebolavirus species post sequencing results.

Ebolavirus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, or persons who have died from the disease.

Early detection, prompt isolation and care, contact tracing, infection prevention and control and safe and dignified burials are critical to stopping transmission.

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