Defence Minister Unveils Revised Financial Powers For Armed Forces To Boost Operational Autonomy

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Significant delegation of financial authority aims to enhance speed and efficiency in defence procurement and operational decisions.

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh
Summary of this article

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced enhanced financial powers for the armed forces to accelerate decision-making and operational readiness.

  • The revised delegation will allow service headquarters greater flexibility in procuring equipment, maintenance, and emergency requirements without excessive bureaucratic delays.

  • The move is expected to strengthen the operational autonomy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force while maintaining necessary oversight.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled revised financial powers for the three services, marking a major step towards increasing the operational autonomy of the Indian Armed Forces.

The new delegation of financial authority will empower field commanders and service headquarters to take quicker decisions on procurement, repairs, maintenance, and urgent operational needs. Officials said the enhanced powers are aimed at reducing red tape and improving responsiveness in critical situations.

According to the revised guidelines, Vice Chiefs of the three services will now have significantly higher financial powers for capital and revenue acquisitions. Field commanders at various levels have also been granted increased authority to meet immediate operational requirements.

The Defence Minister emphasised that the move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise defence procurement procedures and empower the forces. “Our armed forces need greater financial autonomy to respond swiftly to emerging challenges,” Singh said.

The revised financial powers are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening border infrastructure, maintenance of equipment, and rapid acquisition of critical stores. The government believes this will enhance the overall combat effectiveness of the military.

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This is the latest in a series of reforms aimed at giving more operational and administrative freedom to the armed forces while ensuring accountability. The decision has been welcomed by military circles as a practical step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence

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