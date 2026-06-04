Nine Killed In Overnight Strikes In Gaza, Says Hospital

At least nine people were killed in overnight strikes across Gaza, according to a local hospital.
The attacks targeted several locations, causing significant damage and injuries to civilians.
The incident has once again raised alarm over the rising civilian casualties amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
It least nine people were killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources at a local hospital.
The strikes hit multiple areas, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Rescue teams are still working at the sites to recover bodies and provide assistance to the wounded. Hospital officials said the victims included civilians, with reports of women and children among those killed.
The latest violence comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues with no immediate signs of ceasefire. Residents reported heavy bombardment in residential neighbourhoods, leading to widespread fear and destruction.
No immediate comment was available from the Israeli military on the specific strikes. The incident adds to the already heavy civilian toll in the prolonged conflict.
International aid organisations have renewed calls for an urgent ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, where the healthcare system is struggling to cope with repeated waves of violence.
Further updates are awaited as rescue operations continue and the situation on the ground remains tense.