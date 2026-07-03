Delhi EV Policy 2026 Sparks Surge in Electric Vehicle Enquiries Overnight

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
Published at:

The policy's incentives and phased fossil-fuel vehicle restrictions are driving a sharp rise in consumer interest across Delhi

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Sparks Surge in Electric Vehicle Enquiries Overnight
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Sparks Surge in Electric Vehicle Enquiries Overnight Photo: Representative Image
Summary of this article

  • EV enquiries at Delhi dealerships have doubled since the policy took effect on July 1

  • Buyers are seeking clarity on subsidies, tax waivers and eligibility criteria

  • Registration deadlines for petrol and CNG vehicles are prompting earlier purchase decisions

The official rollout of the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 has triggered an immediate and unprecedented wave of consumer interest, with automobile dealerships across the national capital reporting a sharp surge in customer enquiries.

Showrooms and digital enquiry portals have been inundated since the policy officially took effect on July 1. Dealership networks say customer interest has effectively doubled overnight, as a combination of generous fiscal incentives and impending registration deadlines for fossil-fuel vehicles prompts buyers to secure early-adoption benefits.

Enquiries Double Overnight

According to data compiled from local automobile distribution channels, the shift from voluntary adoption to a time-bound electrification roadmap has significantly altered consumer behaviour, resulting in a 100% rise in enquiries across vehicle segments.

According to media reports, the sharpest increase has been recorded in the mass-market scooter and motorcycle segment. Dealerships that typically receive 10 to 12 customer enquiries a day are now handling between 18 and 20 daily, keeping sales teams working at full capacity.

Electric car dealerships are also witnessing a similar trend. Representatives of major EV brands say their usual average of two to three customer enquiries a day has risen to between four and six.

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Dealership managers say this is not merely casual interest. The increase in calls and showroom visits reflects buyers with a genuine intention to make a purchase. The heightened interest is already translating into sales. Data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' MoRTH e-Vahan portal shows that 215 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered in Delhi during the first 48 hours after the policy came into effect.

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What Consumers Are Enquiring About

Sales representatives say most customer enquiries centre on understanding the policy's provisions and maximising the financial benefits available under the state's ₹15,000 crore transition fund.

Many customers are seeking information about the policy's 100% waiver of road tax and registration fees for pure electric passenger vehicles priced at ₹30 lakh or below. Dealerships are also receiving numerous queries about the exclusion of strong hybrid vehicles from state incentives, prompting some buyers who had been considering hybrids to shift their focus to fully electric models.

Sales staff are also highlighting the policy's diminishing subsidy structure. Buyers are being informed that direct cash incentives, including subsidies of up to ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers priced below ₹2.25 lakh, are highest in the first year and will reduce in the second and third years. This has created a sense of urgency among consumers to complete their purchases sooner rather than later.

Ban Deadlines Drive Demand

Beyond the financial incentives, dealers say long-term regulatory changes are also influencing consumer behaviour.

With fixed deadlines approaching, including a ban on new petrol and CNG three-wheeler and commercial small truck registrations from January 1, 2027, followed by a ban on new petrol two-wheeler registrations from April 1, 2028, many consumers are bringing forward their vehicle replacement plans.

Market analysts say the clear timeline for phasing out new registrations of fossil-fuel vehicles has shifted the policy from a long-term roadmap to an immediate driver of consumer demand.

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By Outlook News Desk

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