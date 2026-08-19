‘CJI Kant A Fatherly Figure’: New SCBA Chief Pradeep Rai

Pradeep Rai was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association with 822 votes.
Rai described CJI Surya Kant as a “fatherly figure” and promised full cooperation with the bench.
CJI Kant called the Bar and bench a “small family” and stressed coordination between the two.
Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on Wednesday said the Bar would work closely with the judiciary and described Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as a “fatherly figure” whom lawyers could approach for guidance.
Rai made the remarks in court after CJI Kant congratulated him and the other newly elected SCBA office-bearers following the association’s elections.
“Your Lordships' guidance is precious. You are the fatherly figures we can always approach,” Rai told the Chief Justice.
The SCBA elections were held on Tuesday, with the results declared late at night.
During the exchange, CJI Kant stressed the need for continued coordination between the Bar and the bench, describing the two as part of a “small family”.
“We are a small family. We have always looked after each other and will continue to maintain that coordinated relationship,” the CJI said while congratulating the new office-bearers.
He also called on the new SCBA leadership to “lead the bar by example” and focus on measures that could help younger lawyers establish themselves in the profession.
Responding to the CJI, Rai assured the bench of the association’s cooperation.
“My Lords, this Bar is entirely with your Lordships. We will cooperate 100 per cent and support the bench in every way,” he said.
Rai wins with 822 votes
Rai secured 822 votes to win the SCBA presidential election.
Senior Advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president, while advocate Pragya Baghel was chosen as secretary. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Singh was elected treasurer and advocate Meneesh Dubey won the post of joint secretary.
Rai has previously served as vice-president of the SCBA and had placed advocate welfare at the centre of his campaign for the top post.
Among the measures he promised ahead of the election were medical security cover of up to ₹50 lakh for advocates and merit-based scholarships for children of SCBA members.
He succeeds senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was elected SCBA president in 2025.
Rai’s first remarks after taking charge indicated that coordination with the bench and welfare measures for members, particularly younger advocates, are likely to remain among the priorities of the new SCBA leadership.