Rajasthan HC Acting Chief Justice Refutes Justice Sandeep Mehta’s Allegations, Submits Proof To CJI

Rajasthan High Court acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has denied allegations of corruption, nepotism and favouritism levelled against him by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, calling them “baseless” and saying they were made out of “animosity”. In his first public response, Sharma said he had submitted his response, along with evidence, to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and asked the media, lawyers and others to wait for the CJI’s decision.