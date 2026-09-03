Rajasthan HC Acting Chief Justice Refutes Justice Sandeep Mehta’s Allegations, Submits Proof To CJI

Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma rejected allegations of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism raised by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, calling them baseless and motivated by animosity.
Sharma submitted a formal clarification along with evidence to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, urging the legal fraternity and media to await the CJI's decision.
Justice Mehta had addressed three letters to CJI Surya Kant in August accusing Sharma of maladministration, roster manipulation, and favouring influential litigants while seeking his transfer.
Rajasthan High Court acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has denied allegations of corruption, nepotism and favouritism levelled against him by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta, calling them “baseless” and saying they were made out of “animosity”. In his first public response, Sharma said he had submitted his response, along with evidence, to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and asked the media, lawyers and others to wait for the CJI’s decision.
“Recent developments in the media and social media” had prompted him to issue the clarification, Sharma said in a statement in Hindi. He also said he had “denied with evidence” the allegations made in Mehta’s letters to the CJI and described them as “unfounded, false and factless”.
Mehta's Letters And Allegations
Justice Sandeep Mehta wrote to CJI Surya Kant in three letters dated August 2, 10 and 17. He urged the CJI to appoint a chief justice from another high court to head the Rajasthan High Court and sought Sharma’s transfer out of Rajasthan.
Mehta levelled multiple serious charges. He blamed Sharma for corruption, nepotism, favouritism and poor administration. Sharma also abused his bench-allocation authority by steering specific lawsuits to his personal courtroom to assist “rich and influential” litigants, Mehta said.
Mehta targeted internal court administration as well. He flagged issues surrounding operations at the principal seat in Jodhpur alongside a three-day Jaipur conference. Such managerial steps under Sharma cast serious doubt over the high court, Mehta said.
CJI's Due Process
Due process must precede any conclusion. Accusations against a sitting judge cannot serve as final conclusions without formal inquiry, CJI Surya Kant said. He added that an established institutional channel is reviewing the dispute, giving Sharma an adequate chance to present his defense.
“The fact that allegations have been made cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge,” the CJI said, according to Hindustan Times.
Vacancy And Protests
The Rajasthan High Court has remained without a permanent chief justice, with Sharma serving as acting chief justice. On September 1, the Supreme Court collegium recommended Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as the next chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.
The recommendation came amid protests by lawyers in Jaipur and Jodhpur seeking the appointment of a regular chief justice. Sharma had also opted out of judicial work until September 5 as the controversy intensified.